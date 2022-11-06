How Twitter reacted to Penn State’s win over Indiana

Penn State left Bloomington, Indiana with a win in Week 10. This game was all Nittany Lions and Sean Clifford got an early rest in the second half for freshman Drew Allar, who threw two touchdown passes to help Penn State take down Indiana with a final score of 45-14.

With just three games left of the regular season, it’s looking like the Nittany Lions could win one out. They will be back home next weekend to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland just lost to the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend 23-10. The Badgers won their second straight game under interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Now, let’s get back to Penn State’s game this weekend against Indiana.

It was a windy one out in Bloomington, but that didn’t stop the Nittany Lions from putting up points against the Hoosiers. Not only that, but Penn State fans had a lot to say throughout the game on Saturday. Let’s take a closer look.

Some early Sean Clifford struggles caused some concern

Fill in the Sean Clifford INT on your bingo card — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 5, 2022

sean clifford threw a screen then got sacked. am i watching a 49ers game right now? — hannah (@hannahhmillerr_) November 5, 2022

Cliff is not sharp today. Windy day, of course. But he has been off-target pretty much from the start. — Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) November 5, 2022

Drew Allar impresses

Just a mouth-watering throw from the true freshman 😁 pic.twitter.com/6vXWwy6SjS — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 5, 2022

Drew Allar is looking like he’s the future of Penn State football 🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Born2BeRed (@RealOmaLisa) November 5, 2022

All in all, a good overall win for the program

Story continues

From a Penn State perspective today, you wanted to see an aggressive squad recover from an emotional loss with a confident attitude. You wanted to see cleaner football. You wanted to see dominance in the trenches. You wanted to see positive signs from youth movement. You got it. https://t.co/V5PAEoc94q — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) November 5, 2022

The future is bright for Penn State

Drew Allar is going to be special. Add in the amazing dou of Nick Singleton and Kaytrom Allen the best is yet to come for Penn State Football. #letthefreshmanplay #weare — Kent Gates (@KentGates) November 5, 2022

Freshman update:

-Adbul Carter nearly had a pick.

-Dani Dennis-Sutton gets the tipped pass for the pick.

-Kaytron Allen & Nick Singleton combined for four TDs.

-Drew Shelton started at LT

-QB Drew Allar in midway through the third quarter. Big glimpse of PSU's future today — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 5, 2022

[lawrence-related id=25835]

Nick Singleton continues leaving his mark

Former Gov. Mifflin star Nick Singleton had 73 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 45-14 win at Indiana.

PSU outgained the Hoosiers 483-196.@NickSingletonn @GMSDAthletics — Paul Roberts (@PaulRobertsCuse) November 5, 2022

Kaytron Allen is that dude

True freshman Kaytron Allen gets often overlooked because of Nick Singleton but he shouldn't Already 200 + pounds I love the physicality Allen plays with The 2025 RB class has some straight up ballers and Kaytron is one of them pic.twitter.com/HvgS5RNQwV — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) November 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire