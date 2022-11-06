How Twitter reacted to Penn State’s win over Indiana

Sam Dehring
·3 min read

Penn State left Bloomington, Indiana with a win in Week 10. This game was all Nittany Lions and Sean Clifford got an early rest in the second half for freshman Drew Allar, who threw two touchdown passes to help Penn State take down Indiana with a final score of 45-14.

With just three games left of the regular season, it’s looking like the Nittany Lions could win one out. They will be back home next weekend to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland just lost to the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend 23-10. The Badgers won their second straight game under interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Now, let’s get back to Penn State’s game this weekend against Indiana.

It was a windy one out in Bloomington, but that didn’t stop the Nittany Lions from putting up points against the Hoosiers. Not only that, but Penn State fans had a lot to say throughout the game on Saturday. Let’s take a closer look.

Some early Sean Clifford struggles caused some concern

Drew Allar impresses

All in all, a good overall win for the program

The future is bright for Penn State

Nick Singleton continues leaving his mark

Kaytron Allen is that dude

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

