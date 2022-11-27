How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-USC: Trojans side

Geoffrey Clark
If you’re a USC fan, you have to be feeling high and mighty right about now. The Trojans’ 38-27 win over Notre Dame meant a lot of things. It snapped a skid over their biggest rival, and it provided more Caleb Williams fodder for the Heisman Trophy voters. On top of that, this win, coupled with LSU’s loss to Texas A&M, put them in position to make the College Football Playoff provided they win the Pac-12 title game.

The Trojans are nationally relevant for the first time in years, and their fans will tell you it was worth the wait. They already are prepared to induct Williams into their Heisman quarterback club alongside Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer. Even with the stiff competition the playoff is sure to have, the confidence for both the Trojans and their supporters has to be through the roof. After reading these tweets, it’s hard to think otherwise:

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

