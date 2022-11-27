How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-USC: Trojans side
If you’re a USC fan, you have to be feeling high and mighty right about now. The Trojans’ 38-27 win over Notre Dame meant a lot of things. It snapped a skid over their biggest rival, and it provided more Caleb Williams fodder for the Heisman Trophy voters. On top of that, this win, coupled with LSU’s loss to Texas A&M, put them in position to make the College Football Playoff provided they win the Pac-12 title game.
The Trojans are nationally relevant for the first time in years, and their fans will tell you it was worth the wait. They already are prepared to induct Williams into their Heisman quarterback club alongside Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer. Even with the stiff competition the playoff is sure to have, the confidence for both the Trojans and their supporters has to be through the roof. After reading these tweets, it’s hard to think otherwise:
Matt Leinart
I don’t know if USC wins the Pac 12 but this team is legit. You don’t go 11-1 and be lucky. Their offense with Caleb is difficult to stop and their def is much better than people think. Time to start considering them a real contender.
— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) November 27, 2022
Mark Sanchez
Dion Bailey
Is it too early to sign @LincolnRiley to an extension?
— Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) November 27, 2022
Josh Henson
Carol Folt
What a game, @uscfb. This one’s for all the players, coaches, fans, and the #TrojanFamily. Fight On! pic.twitter.com/egtp8wVTb6
— Carol Folt (@PresidentFolt) November 27, 2022
Scott Schrader
Doug Russell
Aaron Horwitz
Absolutely incredible that Lincoln Riley was able to completely bring Trojan football back to glory in just one season. The future is bright. #USC #FightOn
— Aaron Horwitz (@AaronTheH) November 27, 2022
Brendan Rice
