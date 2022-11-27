How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-USC: Irish side

We know: It hurts to see Notre Dame’s regular season end with its winning streak against USC being snapped, 38-27. Some of you might be happy just to see the Irish put up a fight against potential Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Still others are tired of the Irish making excuses for their poor play against the cream of the crop in college football. Whatever you feel though, we all can agree that losing to the Trojans under any circumstance stinks.

All the Irish can do now is wait to see which bowl they’ll be invited to. It won’t be anything close to a prominent bowl thanks to an 8-4 record that should be 10-2. At least they have a chance to close the season on a high note though. Theoretically, the bowl should involve an opponent that the Irish are able to handle, but we’ve seen that script flipped too often this season.

Here’s how some Irish fans reacted on Twitter after the loss to the Trojans:

Mike Golic Jr.

Michael Whitlow

Kevin Kennedy

Walker Carey

Austin Schamburg

David Gabriel

Ben Gallagher

Eric Teeters

James Riley Barron

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

