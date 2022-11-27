How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-USC: Irish side

We know: It hurts to see Notre Dame’s regular season end with its winning streak against USC being snapped, 38-27. Some of you might be happy just to see the Irish put up a fight against potential Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Still others are tired of the Irish making excuses for their poor play against the cream of the crop in college football. Whatever you feel though, we all can agree that losing to the Trojans under any circumstance stinks.

All the Irish can do now is wait to see which bowl they’ll be invited to. It won’t be anything close to a prominent bowl thanks to an 8-4 record that should be 10-2. At least they have a chance to close the season on a high note though. Theoretically, the bowl should involve an opponent that the Irish are able to handle, but we’ve seen that script flipped too often this season.

Here’s how some Irish fans reacted on Twitter after the loss to the Trojans:

Mike Golic Jr.

hate losing to SC. watching someone hit the Heisman on us sucks. but idk. ND is in a good place. 8 wins and a chance for 9 at the bowl. maxed out a backup QB. lot to build on in year 1 for Freeman. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 27, 2022

Michael Whitlow

Notre Dame loses, but BK and Dabo both blow it in the season finale and the Apple Cup is the #Pac12AfterDark action: pic.twitter.com/NwGeU9MhvJ — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) November 27, 2022

Kevin Kennedy

Notre Dame had no answer for Williams tonight! He’s a special player!!! Can’t wait to see the future players that @Marcus_Freeman1 brings in! @NDFootball is on the right track. Give it time. — Kevin Kennedy (@BullpinCaddie) November 27, 2022

Walker Carey

Notre Dame needs to find a way to get dudes at linebacker and get them on the field early. It needs to build enough depth where it can withstand two corner injuries without having to play a shellshocked freshman that is not ready. Player development needs to be a major focus. — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) November 27, 2022

Austin Schamburg

What is Notre Dame ranked after Tuesday? — Austin Schamburg (@AustinSchamburg) November 27, 2022

David Gabriel

0 days since Usc beat #NotreDame😔 — David Gabriel (@DavidGabrielDJ) November 27, 2022

Ben Gallagher

Win or lose, #LoveThee Notre Dame. Proud of these young men and the first year coach who led them through a wild year. We’re not going away. — Ben Gallagher (@gallagher_yall) November 27, 2022

Eric Teeters

Notre Dame got what they deserved just not sure USC did. It's all love tho. Helluva season. 🍀 — Eric Teeters⚡ (@FreshKidAlldayy) November 27, 2022

James Riley Barron

Put Notre Dame in the Fenway Bowl thanks — James Riley Barron (@JRiley_81) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire