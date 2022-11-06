How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-Clemson: Tigers side

Clemson might want think twice about coming to Notre Dame Stadium again. Actually, the Tigers and Irish will next meet there in 2028, so that’s plenty of time for both programs to go off in different directions with different players and possibly different personnel. If nothing else, that’s plenty of time for the Tigers to forget about their 35-14 loss, the second time in three years they’ve lost in South Bend.

It’s possible this loss will knock the Tigers out of College Football Playoff consideration after holding down the fourth spot for only one week. It would be a weird feeling since we’ve become so used to them being a part of it. Either way, Tigers fans are not having it with this team, and those who took to Twitter to vent after the game cited a variety of reasons for things having gone awry, which has become more obvious recently. Here are a few of those tweets:

Carter Frooman

Don’t let Brandon Streeter’s abysmal playcalling distract you from the fact that Clemson’s receivers have fallen off a cliff since Tyler Grisham took over. Dabo is trying to recreate his own story, which you simply cannot do with a top 5 program. #Clemson — Carter Frooman (@CFrooman) November 6, 2022

Joshua Pegram

Lack of elite QB & WR play. O-line average at best. Defense worn down by lack of offensive support. Felt like that game/beatdown has been coming for the past 2 years for #Clemson. — Joshua Pegram (@jnpegram) November 6, 2022

Jared Smith

Make no mistake about it. Louisville is coming to Clemson next week expecting to win the game. That will make a difference in the way we play. — Jared Smith (@JMSSouth) November 6, 2022

Dustin Black

The bowl game loss to WVU back in 2011 triggered an overhaul on the defensive staff and led to the hire of Brent Venables. This loss to ND should lead to an overhaul on the offensive staff. It’s been a long time coming. — Dustin Black (@dustinb429) November 6, 2022

Matt Connally

No way ND dominates Clemson defense if Venables is DC. Dabo may have messed up a bunch. — Matt Connally (@MattTiger81) November 6, 2022

Joseph Dierte

Wow Dabo said the ass word. Maybe he actually will change something https://t.co/faOtwyTKK1 — Joseph Diertè (@Tiger_B8s) November 6, 2022

Taylor Cole

Always! However, it’s time to start letting loyalties lie with what’s best for the team not with individual players and coaches. It’s hard to win a game if we’re beating ourselves. Start making the hard decisions Dabo because it’s time to start playing like the team WE ARE. 🐅 https://t.co/9TA1VXqsU7 — Taylor Cole✨ (@TayTunechiCole) November 6, 2022

Jason Powers

Wouldn’t be surprised if Dabo canned his DC. He doesn’t play around with poor performance. It’s one of the few things I respect about him. — Jason Powers (@JPowers247) November 6, 2022

Phillip Hughes

Im not saying this is the reason but dabo is the only coach i know that gives players and staff off days during a bye week. Most places continue as normal and just go 2 weeks prepping for the next team. — Phillip Hughes (@Phil_B_Hughes) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire