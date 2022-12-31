How Twitter reacted to Gator Bowl: Gamecocks side

This year’s Gator Bowl undoubtedly will bother South Carolina fans all offseason. The Gamecocks had Notre Dame on the ropes or on the verge of collapse several times only to let the Irish get their groove back. They had one last chance to send the game to overtime on their final drive, but a couple of costly penalties backed them up to the point where only a prayer would save them. The prayer went unanswered, and the Irish celebrated a 45-38 win.

With the season likely to end with the Gamecocks not ranked, it will go down as a disappointment in many respects. While an 8-5 record isn’t terrible, the talent on this roster indicated that things definitely could and should have gone a little better. Alas, the only path forward is to figure out how to compete next season in an SEC that only continues to get stronger every year. Until the first game of 2023 comes, Gamecocks fans will be left to tweet their thoughts, and a lot of them are positive in spite of this tough defeat:

Travis McNeal

Peter Zervos

Don’t lose perspective Gamecocks. Building something special in Columbia, South Carolina. — Peter Zervos (@peterwzervos) December 31, 2022

Arthur Williams

I don’t like losing but Gamecock football is 100% trending up — Arthur Williams 🇯🇲 (@GcockFilmTalk) December 31, 2022

Dan Adams

Fun day at the Gator Bowl. Not the outcome my mom wanted, but such a god game and even better family time. Thankful. #gamecocks pic.twitter.com/hSUX2GQKIJ — Dan Adams (@danwadams) December 31, 2022

Steven Peer

Thanks for a great season @GamecockFB! Especially beating UT and those idiots from the Upstate #ForeverToThee — Steven Peer (@Gamecock1998) December 31, 2022

Travis Akers

What a tough loss for our South Carolina Gamecocks, but what a fun game. Congratulations on your win, Notre Dame fans. Best Gator Bowl in years! #ForeverToThee 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/E5O79G5cfE — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 31, 2022

Dowell Proffitt

The effort tonight by the #Gamecocks was incredible. The game plan entering the game was incredible. They gave it all. But this shows you that when you play Blue Bloods, you have to have depth. You can’t have DE’s playing every snap. You can’t win without a legit RB. — Dowell Proffitt (@BreakinDownFilm) December 31, 2022

William Mills

Heck of a game by the guys that stuck it out & played today. Frustrating way to end the season @GamecockFB for sure but @CoachSBeamer & his staff absolutely have this program pointed in right direction! 🐔🏈🤙🏻#gamecocks #gamecocksfootball #gatorbowl #buildingaprogram — William Mills (@GamecockWsp) December 31, 2022

Anthony Plumley

Entire game was incredible. Hate the way it ended and can't help but be disappointed. But damn good season and damn good game. An incredible atmosphere all night n Jacksonville. Gamecock fans are the best in the country bar none. #forevertothee — Anthony Plumley 🏴‍☠️ (@Anthony_Plumley) December 31, 2022

