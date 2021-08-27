Twitter reacted to Eagles’ legend Jason Kelce running around MetLife Stadium during a thunderstorm

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
In this article:
The Eagles are currently in North Jersey to face the New York Jets in the final preseason game of the summer. A violent thunderstorm is rolling through the area, causing a delay in warmups for both teams.

That didn’t stop star center Jason Kelce from taking part in the childhood fun of running around the stadium in the rain, while it’s thunder and lightning going on.

Kelce reportedly finished his playtime by bellyflopping into a puddle and sliding into the tunnel.

Twitter reacted.

***

