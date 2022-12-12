Here’s how Twitter reacted during Cowboys’ sleepwalk, grand rising vs Texans

Matt Owen
·8 min read

The Dallas Cowboys won their 10th game of the season in exciting yet excruciating fashion.  Facing the 1-10-1 Houston Texans and favored by 17.5 points, things did not go the way many expected.

The Texans reached deep in their offensive playbook, using pre-snap shifts and tricky formations, went for it on 4th-and-goal and even rotated quarterbacks within drives. The Cowboys, who have one of the best defensive units, found themselves struggling to get off the field. Lacking much of a pass rush they trailed late into the game despite facing one of the worst offenses in the league.

The Cowboys offense, meanwhile has been one of the best in the league since Dak Prescott’s return. Yet they also struggled with two interceptions, multiple dropped passes and a failed 4th-and-goal. Yet somehow, when they were backed all the way into the corner, already trailing with a double-digit deficit 1st-and-goal-from-the-four away, both units surged into action.

This game could be summarized as ugly, awful, embarrassing… but most importantly, a win to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture. Here are the best reactions to the Cowboys 27-23 win over Houston.

Tony Pollard touchdown! Cowboys lead 7-0

Texans tie the game following a KaVontae Turpin muffed punt

Dak to Noah Brown for a 51-yard completion on 3rd and 13

 

Dak TD throw to Tony Pollard, Cowboys lead 14-10

Trevon Diggs fumble recovery

Dak Prescott intercept deep in Cowboys territory , Cowboys down 23-20 late in the 4th.

 

Demarcus Lawrence and Anthony Barr combine for big 3rd and 4th and goal stops

 

Zeke caps off a 98 yard touchdown drive to give the Cowboys a 27-23 lead

S Izzy Mukuamu seals the win with an interception

Final score: Cowboys 27-Texans 23

 

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

