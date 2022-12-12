Here’s how Twitter reacted during Cowboys’ sleepwalk, grand rising vs Texans

The Dallas Cowboys won their 10th game of the season in exciting yet excruciating fashion. Facing the 1-10-1 Houston Texans and favored by 17.5 points, things did not go the way many expected.

The Texans reached deep in their offensive playbook, using pre-snap shifts and tricky formations, went for it on 4th-and-goal and even rotated quarterbacks within drives. The Cowboys, who have one of the best defensive units, found themselves struggling to get off the field. Lacking much of a pass rush they trailed late into the game despite facing one of the worst offenses in the league.

The Cowboys offense, meanwhile has been one of the best in the league since Dak Prescott’s return. Yet they also struggled with two interceptions, multiple dropped passes and a failed 4th-and-goal. Yet somehow, when they were backed all the way into the corner, already trailing with a double-digit deficit 1st-and-goal-from-the-four away, both units surged into action.

This game could be summarized as ugly, awful, embarrassing… but most importantly, a win to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture. Here are the best reactions to the Cowboys 27-23 win over Houston.

Tony Pollard touchdown! Cowboys lead 7-0

Tony Pollard my favorite cowboy man Idgaf — 5 (@Noonbelicheck) December 11, 2022

Tony Pollard is deranged. — Kate Magdziuk (@FFballblast) December 11, 2022

How many times has Tony Pollard rushed for a TD this season? pic.twitter.com/WdWVMbFe0b — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 11, 2022

Texans tie the game following a KaVontae Turpin muffed punt

Shake it off Turpin. Let’s not do that again please — DatBoiiXxx🏀 (@xavierwesson) December 11, 2022

Turpin taking fantasy points away from me. Smh — 2x World Series Champion Hamberdler* (@Whata_Berger) December 11, 2022

Turpin has been so good for us at returner this year. That just sucks his first muff turned into 6 — Talkin’ Texas (@Talking_Texas) December 11, 2022

Dak to Noah Brown for a 51-yard completion on 3rd and 13

Noah Brown adjusts and makes the catch! 📺: #HOUvsDAL on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/VIs6xlIHaH pic.twitter.com/1PX53sm8mE — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

Dak put his entire body into that throw to Noah Brown lol — John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 11, 2022

What a throw by Dak and an even better catch by Noah Brown — Roo (@roovols) December 11, 2022

hell of a job by dak seeing the defender on noah brown had his back to dak so heaving a deep ball was the correct call — either noah completes the catch or defender gets flagged — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) December 11, 2022

Dak TD throw to Tony Pollard, Cowboys lead 14-10

Tony Pollard is quickly becoming one of the best players in football 🤩 Pollard gets his 2️⃣nd touchdown of the game‼️#CowboysNation | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/YCHMhEhNeq — Cowboys Gameday (@CowboysGameday_) December 11, 2022

TONY POLLARD IS RIDICULOUS. TD No. 2!!! pic.twitter.com/aLjzsQtw0I — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 11, 2022

Touchdown Tony Pollard. He might be good 🙂 — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 11, 2022

yea i don’t think any of us are ready for what this tony pollard contract is gonna look like — payton (@toshirosburner) December 11, 2022

Tony pollard might be a top 5 RB in the league…. — Rell (@Rellimcire1) December 11, 2022

Trevon Diggs fumble recovery

.@VochLombardi went through the whole range of human emotion on that Trevon Diggs fumble recovery 😂 Tap in to the #DallasCowboys livestream: https://t.co/YDN1WwXi6N pic.twitter.com/gUonIE6M8o — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 11, 2022

DONO FORCES THE TAKEAWAY AND DIGGS FINISHESSSSS IT And in wildly entertaining fashion, no less. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 11, 2022

TREVON DIGGS IS A GROWN MAN. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 11, 2022

Diggs…Nooooo…What are you doing?! Then YES GO DIGGS!!! LOL — ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) December 11, 2022

And I’m sure Diggs fumble recovery took 8 years off my life 😂 — J Tuck (@jtuck151) December 12, 2022

Dak Prescott intercept deep in Cowboys territory , Cowboys down 23-20 late in the 4th.

Dak Prescott throws ANOTHER interception. The #Cowboys are down by 3.#NFL pic.twitter.com/66NapXVFQZ — Full Press NFL (@FullPressNFL) December 11, 2022

According to ESPN Analytics, the Texans had an 87.1% chance of defeating the Cowboys today after Dak Prescott’s INT with 5:45 remaining pic.twitter.com/ue6tbw4Uvk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2022

Dallas Uber driver says Texans should’ve kicked FG after Dak INT, at the least. Puts more pressure on Cowboys and Texans could have had FG shot on final drive. pic.twitter.com/OWOrTBzqRj — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) December 11, 2022

Can someone explain what happened when dak threw the 2nd int cause I stopped watching the game after and came back when we had the ball at the 2 yard line — Diego ☆ (@diegob_05) December 11, 2022

Firmly believe everything I’ve ever said about Dak’s quality & ability. The game-winning drive is evidence of it. At some point, though, the repeated INT issues make it tough to pound the table. It’s like a RB with fumbleitis. Don’t care why it’s happening, fix it. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) December 11, 2022

Demarcus Lawrence and Anthony Barr combine for big 3rd and 4th and goal stops

The W is what counts. On to the next. 🤘🏿 pic.twitter.com/soEz1U7lO6 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) December 11, 2022

Did Tank just save the game with that TFL?? — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 11, 2022

That Tank 3rd down tackle won the game for us — Lil Yung Pharaoh (@LilYungPharaoh) December 11, 2022

Go back and look at that goal line stand. If Dlaw doesn’t get penetration and make that tackle, that’s blouses. There was not a soul left to make that play after him. — Branden (@ThatBrandenGuy) December 11, 2022

Huge stop by Anthony Barr and Neville Gallimore pic.twitter.com/j6VSJ9i6q8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2022

Anthony Barr with a clutch stop stopping Jeff Driskel on 4th and Goal — Darin 🍫 (@FvckLaDarin_) December 11, 2022

Fu**K yeah ANTHONY BARR !

LEts GOOOOO — viveodejavivir (@eh33588) December 11, 2022

Zeke caps off a 98 yard touchdown drive to give the Cowboys a 27-23 lead

ZEKE. TOUCHDOWN. FAKES OUT THE KETTLE.#Cowboys SURVIVE DISASTER. for now. — Layten Praytor (@PraytorLayten) December 11, 2022

S Izzy Mukuamu seals the win with an interception

For the sake of @NFL history, I need Mukuamu to let Trevon Diggs have that interception… #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/PiywlpMNrR — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 11, 2022

Mukuamu and Diggs both went up for that INT and both came down with it, hugged it together on the ground for awhile but it's Izzy's lol OK LET'S GET OUTTA HERE LMAO — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 11, 2022

Credit me with the INT please. I had it first. Lol or we can split it 50/50 — Trevon Diggs (@TrevonDiggs) December 11, 2022

Love ya … but Israel Mukuamu mossed it https://t.co/rIloI7K26j — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 11, 2022

Mukuamu said “your request is my command”. 💥 — Suzanne Jackson (@ta2dbny) December 11, 2022

Final score: Cowboys 27-Texans 23

Cowboys fans celebrating after barely beating the worst team in the NFL pic.twitter.com/AOvqvGfXSk — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 11, 2022

I hope the Texans' effort doesn't get lost in the shuffle. Every team gets up to play the Cowboys and they certainly did. The Texans were HITTIN hittin today. Those were the hardest hits Dallas has seen all season. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 11, 2022

When someone else does it they show they can “win the ugly games” when cowboys do it “they suck” 😂😂 — Jayron Kearse (@Jayronkearse8) December 12, 2022

That win was SUPER ugly. But the Cowboys pulled it off. A ton for them to work on and clean up, but 10 wins before mid-December is hardly anything to not be proud of. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 11, 2022

The Cowboys did what Great Teams do. They won when they were COMPLETELY OFF. Sometimes you just have to find a way to win and that’s what they did. Winning in the NFL is never easy and you can’t overlook any team you play. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 11, 2022

Good teams find a way to win bad games. The Cowboys found a way to win that’s all that matters. Well done by them. 👏🏾👏🏾 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 11, 2022

Todays win makes me more happy because Dak haters are super angry 😂😂 — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) December 12, 2022

Dak And Co. Goes 98yds!! If We Were Impressed With The Way Tom Brady Come Back The Other Night You Gotta Be Impressed With Dak’s Last 98yd Touch Down Drive.

Don’t Pick & Choose Greatness — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) December 11, 2022

