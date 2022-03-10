How Twitter reacted to Colts trading QB Carson Wentz

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carson Wentz
    Carson Wentz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts made a blockbuster trade Wednesday by sending quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a pair of third-round picks.

It was clear the Colts simply wanted to get out from underneath the umbrella that was Wentz. There is no obvious plan in place—to the public—and now we’re getting reports about leadership issues that stem before the season even began.

The Colts are now quarterback-less once again, but Twitter had high praise for the package Chris Ballard was able to receive.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big news Wednesday that Wentz was moving on:

1

1

Recommended Stories