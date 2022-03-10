How Twitter reacted to Colts trading QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts made a blockbuster trade Wednesday by sending quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a pair of third-round picks.

It was clear the Colts simply wanted to get out from underneath the umbrella that was Wentz. There is no obvious plan in place—to the public—and now we’re getting reports about leadership issues that stem before the season even began.

The Colts are now quarterback-less once again, but Twitter had high praise for the package Chris Ballard was able to receive.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big news Wednesday that Wentz was moving on:

You only need two plays to sum up Carson Wentz, QB pic.twitter.com/YlpyCv9KGI — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 9, 2022

Full recap of the Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis: pic.twitter.com/kHinmifjU1 — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) March 9, 2022

Carson Wentz is a pyramid scheme. Washington is in Indy’s down line. — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) March 9, 2022

Appreciate you @cj_wentz. Great teammate and friend! He will be great! — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) March 9, 2022

Colts' Week 1 starting QB by year:

2016: Andrew Luck

2017: Scott Tolzien

2018: Andrew Luck

2019: Jacoby Brissett

2020: Philip Rivers

2021: Carson Wentz

2022: TBD For the 6th straight season, Indy won't have the same starting QB in Week 1 as it did the year before. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2022

No secret that I disliked the Carson Wentz trade. All things considered, #Colts escaped without TOO much damage (some picks + no dead cap). Here would be my wish for this offseason: Don’t trade assets for just another QB. Sign a FA, or draft a guy they like, if applicable. — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) March 9, 2022

Masterful job by GM Chris Ballard and the Colts to even get that much in return for Carson Wentz when they made it clear they didn’t want him as soon as the season ended. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 9, 2022

Carson Wentz is going to the NFC East … OR BACK FROM WENTZ HE CAME. I'm the first person to make that joke. Remember that. — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) March 9, 2022

If Frank Reich of all people is willing to trade Carson Wentz even though his team doesn’t have a starting QB you PROBABLY shouldn’t give up two third round picks for the right to pay him $28M+ this season. 🤔 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 9, 2022

carson wentz is like an NFT where we don’t understand what he does on the field and why people are paying for him but it just keeps happening, — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) March 9, 2022

Trevon Diggs finding out he gets to play Carson Wentz twice a year. pic.twitter.com/TMwE1XbjOG — Gaven (@Gaven2424) March 9, 2022

Carson Wentz will not only face the Eagles twice next season, he'll also travel back to Indianapolis to play against the Colts too 🍿🍿 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2022

Commanders have $33M in cap space. Carson Wentz counts for $28M. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 9, 2022

Carson Wentz is back in the NFC East pic.twitter.com/s9N9zFlAQ0 — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) March 9, 2022

Y’all can yell at me as much as you want but Jimmy G isn’t an upgrade over Carson Wentz https://t.co/PK78o2kKjf — Garret Price (@DynastyPrice) March 9, 2022

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Carson Wentz, it’s that he thrives when challenged by a rookie QB. https://t.co/ZEtn7Q6bRb — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) March 9, 2022

Carson Wentz is the first QB to be traded in consecutive seasons since Sam Bradford. pic.twitter.com/qcggYAR5lX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 9, 2022

Carson Wentz after playing a quarter of football on FedEx Field pic.twitter.com/hGOs8vYYA5 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 9, 2022

Carson Wentz and Ben Simmons both wound up on teams in Philly’s division, this is the moment Philly fans have been training for all these years — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 9, 2022

I would have completely lost my mind if the Broncos traded two thirds for Carson Wentz. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 9, 2022

I honestly believe this will be Carson Wentz last chance for a starting job. — LaQuan Jones (@RealDealFantasy) March 9, 2022

Washington fans, knowing their team tried to trade for Russell Wilson but ended up with Carson Wentz: pic.twitter.com/zTWqXX8hSw — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 9, 2022

Washington trading for Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/oXlkoSLudk — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 10, 2022

Here we go again! About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 9, 2022

