How Twitter reacted to the Colts’ trading for Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts got the ball moving on their offseason by trading a third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for quarterback Matt Ryan.

The 36-year-old was introduced officially on Tuesday after the trade went through on Monday afternoon. Given the fact that Ryan is a much better fit for the offense and the fact that the team only had to give up a third-round pick to get him, social media praised the Colts.

The Colts still have a lot of work to do this offseason but here’s how Twitter reacted to the big trade:

Most important news for #Colts fans today: Matt Ryan is 4-0 in his career vs. Jaguars. Colts may have a shot to beat the Jags @ Jacksonville 😳 — coltsmilitia (@coltsmilitia_) March 21, 2022

wow, so the Colts… • added Matt Ryan

• lost Carson Wentz

• weren't forced to extend Ryan's deal

• gained a 3rd that may be a 2nd

• made ATL eat $40,525,000 dead cap*

• lowered Ryan's 2022 cap hit to $28M, less than Carson Wentz's *largest in NFL history — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 21, 2022

Happy for Matt Ryan. He gets to leave the trainwreck that is the 2022 #Falcons to go to a terrific win-now situation with the #Colts. Smart to capitalize and get another chance at a Super Bowl elsewhere. Terrific player and person, and I'll miss him dearly. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) March 21, 2022

Imaging telling a Colts fan on August 23rd, 2019 "yeah so Luck is going to retire tomorrow, Brissett will be the starter, then Philip Rivers, then the Colts will trade for Carson Wentz, but then trade him to the Washington Commanders, then trade for Matt Ryan". 🤯 — Mike (@MikeMifflin11) March 21, 2022

I get that Carson Wentz is significantly younger, but Wentz for 2 3's vs Matt Ryan for a 3rd seems like the Colts probably salvaged this whole crazy situation. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 21, 2022

Matt Ryan puts the Colts right back into the AFC playoff race. Period. I'm pumped. — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) March 21, 2022

CHRIS BALLARD GOT MORE FOR CARSON WENTZ THAN HE GAVE UP FOR MATT RYAN. I WILL NOT ACCEPT BALLARD SLANDER. #COLTS ARE CONTENDERS. https://t.co/r0ivqednzP — Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) March 21, 2022

I’m legitimately excited to cheer for QB1 Matt Ryan, which hasn’t always been the case lately. It’s not the ideal scenario, but should be a fun team, and they didn’t give up future picks. #Colts #ColtsNation — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) March 21, 2022

Colts fans are funny. Matt Ryan has nothing in ATL and won 7 games. Wentz had the best RB in football, a good WR, a good defense and 2 gms vs the Texans and Jaguars.. he won 9 games. If you dont see how Matt would make y'all better you're blind. — GREEN LINE ENT. (@Greenlineentdmv) March 21, 2022

I don't think Matt Ryan will be bad or anything for the #Colts, but I never thought I'd be so impressed by a Team's ability to stay in neutral for so long. — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) March 21, 2022

The Falcons are trading former MVP Matt Ryan to the Colts. Since his debut in 2008, no other QB has played in more games than Ryan (222) Ryan is the Falcons' all-time leader in:

Wins (120)

Pass yds (59,735)

Pass TD (367)

Interceptions (170)

Completions (5,242)

Attempts (8,003) pic.twitter.com/hGDVQ8R1TM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 21, 2022

I'm still pondering this, but: Colts Matt Ryan > Colts Philip Rivers…. I think. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 21, 2022

New #Colts QB Matt Ryan is 1 of 3 QBs in #NFL history with multiple seasons (16 games) of 4,500+ passing yards, 30+ TDs, & 10 or fewer interceptions. Graphic via @TheGraphicGod_ pic.twitter.com/OrLzDdjwLc — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) March 21, 2022

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones hoisting the Lombardi for the Colts is going to turn every Falcons fan into the Joker. — 🔌 Kweav Sports 🔌 (@Kweav_Sports) March 21, 2022

Hear me out #Colts fans. Give Matt Ryan an extension allowing him to play until 40 or 41 years old. Draft Arch Manning and flourish with a Manning for 15-20 years pic.twitter.com/aw4GGAy12r — Andrew Schouweiler (@schouie3) March 21, 2022

So if Matt Ryan leads the Colts to a Super Bowl win, he's a Hall of Famer no question, right? — Scott Carasik 🇺🇦 (@CarasikS) March 21, 2022

**Jimmy Garoppolo when he sees the Colts get Matt Ryan and the Falcons pick up Marcus Mariota** pic.twitter.com/mWQc9XdQs8 — Tony Rueda (@ARueda21) March 21, 2022

If Matt Ryan gives the Colts three seasons of what Phil Rivers gave the Colts in 2020…I’m down with it. — Gateway Colts Fan (@GatewayColtsFan) March 21, 2022

The trade for Matt Ryan to Indy is very good for Indy and the time for Matt. It doesn’t place @Colts in top 6 of conference (Buff/KC/LAC/Cincy/Balt/Denv) but it gives them just as good a shot in division as Tenn — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 21, 2022

Matt Ryan looking at the Colts WR depth chart pic.twitter.com/oS1S0k97Vq — Matt 🍊 (@titanmatt_) March 21, 2022

In essence, the Colts traded Carson Wentz & his full contract, a 2nd and a 7th for Matt Ryan, a 2nd, and a conditional 3rd which could turn into a 2nd. Chris Ballard should teach a GM class. — Frank J. Dyevoich, Esq. (@Fantasy_Giant) March 21, 2022

