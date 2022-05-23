How Twitter reacted to Colts’ signing QB Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts added another veteran presence to the quarterback room Monday when they signed Nick Foles to a two-year deal.

Coming in as the immediate backup to 37-year-old Matt Ryan, Foles will be reunited with head coach Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator during the 2017 Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of the signing:

Nick Foles to Indianapolis mood pic.twitter.com/j8Y0VX4P5z — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) May 23, 2022

Nick Foles will have the trust of the coaches to run whatever they game plan for Matt Ryan in case of injury. The playbook, OL and run game are similar to what he had during those playoff runs in Philadelphia. The search for the next Colts starting QB moves to 2023 and beyond. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) May 23, 2022

I’ve been yelling about the necessity of the Colts signing a veteran backup quarterback, so the Nick Foles addition is a smart and necessary one. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) May 23, 2022

Nick Foles still has some clutch in him…https://t.co/82SHh3Cnwz — Lucas Robins (@RobinsLucas) May 23, 2022

Frank Reich trying to get that 2017 magic back, now attempting it with Nick Foles. (To Indy) Should have started with him tbh — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) May 23, 2022

I need the Colts to start Nick Foles vs the Commanders just for the chaos. 😂 — Brooklyn (@Brookie425) May 23, 2022

Unstoppable. Strange.

Sometimes brilliant. The career of Nick Foles. 🤯 https://t.co/W10119okxP — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 23, 2022

Nick Foles really knows how to stay in the league 😂 — FittedCapD (@devante__supply) May 23, 2022

After Carson Wentz was traded 💀 Cmon man, you can’t make this stuff up https://t.co/NTe7qct6Vc — Mac (@macpham26) May 23, 2022

And now we have a legend for Jaguar revenge games, I have a good feeling about that curse https://t.co/h2g5GmcHug — 🐕Twom🐕 (@TwomleyAnthony) May 23, 2022

Okay at least the @Colts have a true backup QB who won a super bowl MVP. (He not playing though cuz Matt Ryan) https://t.co/8fo79lGZzw — RozzArtanisTDW (@RozzArtanisTDW) May 23, 2022

Legit thought this was The Onion at first https://t.co/HUegb3IBPm — Andrew Scott (@1andrewjscott1) May 23, 2022

Take good care of the legend Colts fans https://t.co/uy5v15VA1K — NickSpurs Skywalker (@Spurschamp09) May 23, 2022

Colts Super Bowl champions confirmed https://t.co/9XK3XrynUz — Petar Hood (@PetarHood) May 23, 2022

Watch this man lead the Colts to a SB the same way he did in Philly. I’ll die laughing. https://t.co/2OaRTAAWZY — Ryan Fedrau (@the_fed_23) May 23, 2022

nick foles loves following in carson wentz’s footsteps https://t.co/FhfWyb4z8Q — Adam McAbee (@adamhmcabee) May 23, 2022

We’re winning the super bowl this year https://t.co/jfhUGTU0Dw — dunk77kg (@sdunc9) May 23, 2022

Colts got rid of Wentz and signed Foles I love it. Some jokes just write themselves. https://t.co/pIP9GIS5Kc — Travis Politakis (@travispolitakis) May 23, 2022

Good move for them https://t.co/Eeolqbr9cH — Thomas Lee (@LocFlaccaLee) May 23, 2022

