How Twitter reacted to Colts’ signing QB Nick Foles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Foles
    Nick Foles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts added another veteran presence to the quarterback room Monday when they signed Nick Foles to a two-year deal.

Coming in as the immediate backup to 37-year-old Matt Ryan, Foles will be reunited with head coach Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator during the 2017 Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of the signing:

1

1

Recommended Stories