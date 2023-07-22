How Twitter reacted to the Colts signing Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to bring back a familiar face to the defense, agreeing to a one-year deal with edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad on Friday.

After spending four seasons with the Colts (2018-2021), Muhammad followed former Colts defensive coordinator and current Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to the Windy City.

How Muhammad fits within the rotation of the defensive line remains to be seen, but he’ll likely be fighting for a roster spot at the back end of room.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news Friday:

#Colts reportedly adding Al-Quadin Muhammad. The 28-year-old started 9 of 16 games last year for the Bears, and prior to that he spent four straight seasons in Indy. Muhammad started all 17 games for the Colts in 2021. He’s recorded 12 sacks in his six-year NFL career. https://t.co/IrdmjXbvId — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 21, 2023

Al-Quadin Muhammad is back with the #Colts. He will be competing for a spot in the rotation on the defensive line. In his previous stint with Indy, he started in 25 games in his four seasons with the franchise while collecting 127 tackles (88 solo), 22 TFLs, 11 sacks, 30 QB… https://t.co/Or5vqgx5qx — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) July 21, 2023

Above average run stopper. https://t.co/29atOVTlJ7 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) July 21, 2023

After one season in Chicago, AQM is back with the Colts. I assume this will be in a rotational role on the DL. https://t.co/f6QvY9nlnv — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) July 21, 2023

A familiar face has returned to Indianapolis!! https://t.co/h0whIaL1iy — The King Of Colts👑 (@ShaadMcGinnis) July 21, 2023

See this as a depth move for the #Colts. They bring back Al-Quadin Muhammad, who played for the team from 2018-2021. https://t.co/ZQIRgm4Ylv — Meghan Hall (@TheMeghanHall) July 21, 2023

LOL. Ballard LOVES him some AQM. DE5. https://t.co/DpoX10AVKl — Jason Spears (@ForTheCOLTure_J) July 21, 2023

Good he was never bad for us https://t.co/rG5F3GE0Fk — TeflonRon (@Haw7hornee) July 21, 2023

He’s baccck https://t.co/KHMVAMImP4 — Speed Blue but also Heather Blue (@SpeedBlue23) July 21, 2023

I’m ok with this in the sense that the Colts aren’t going to compete this year and he’s not a horrible player. Actually liked him his first stint in Indy https://t.co/y88VkKDuwR — McNutty (@YAMANSDOOD) July 21, 2023

Gross. GO SIGN A RG! https://t.co/awftFXEi5N — Jacob Stilwell (@Stilwater87) July 21, 2023

Colts can have him back. https://t.co/tjVlW5sfYH — Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) July 21, 2023

