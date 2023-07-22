How Twitter reacted to the Colts signing Al-Quadin Muhammad

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
1

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to bring back a familiar face to the defense, agreeing to a one-year deal with edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad on Friday.

After spending four seasons with the Colts (2018-2021), Muhammad followed former Colts defensive coordinator and current Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to the Windy City.

How Muhammad fits within the rotation of the defensive line remains to be seen, but he’ll likely be fighting for a roster spot at the back end of room.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news Friday:

