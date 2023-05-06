How Twitter reacted to Colts releasing QB Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts made a long-anticipated move Friday, releasing veteran quarterback Nick Foles.

The 34-year-old was expected to be on the chopping block as soon as Frank Reich was fired during the 2022 season. He finished out the season, making two starts for the Colts.

With Shane Steichen taking over and the Colts adding No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson and free agent Gardner Minshew, it’s a surprise it took this long into the offseason for the move to be made.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

Took 1 practice from AR for the Colts to release Nick Foles https://t.co/f4KeqTcP7F — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) May 5, 2023

Finally offloading the worst player on the roster. Lets ride. https://t.co/G8avaJIoIe — JonathanTaylorFanClub (unofficial) (@JTsimp69) May 6, 2023

Thank you for helping us secure AR🙏🏾 https://t.co/IohiNsFaK2 — Nathaniel T. (@NTolliver1987) May 5, 2023

Both of the Eagles Starting QBs from their 2018 Superbowl Team are Free Agents in the Month of May. Life comes at you fast. https://t.co/ttMYlGPJjg — Monte (@MONTECRI5TO) May 5, 2023

Not sure what took so long. I was thinking maybe another veteran voice in the QB room for Anthony Richardson, but the #Colts create $2.1M in cap space with the release of Nick Foles. https://t.co/R1qDmMBanF — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) May 5, 2023

The man has a statue for beating Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. The whole rest of his career from there is gravy. https://t.co/AOEHRIgosf pic.twitter.com/I9NEp02CxK — Short King Spring Enjoyer (@JayDSarkar) May 5, 2023

Such a strange career for Nick Foles. He was largely bad except for the two times he looked like the best QB in the NFL. I’ll never understand it. https://t.co/CD5Acu9i4n — IgglesNest (@IgglesNest) May 5, 2023

Colts were the 3rd youngest roster at an average of 26 years old before releasing their oldest player (34) in Foles. This + signing the remaining 5 Draft picks in the Colts class (including a 21 year old Richardson) should make the Colts the youngest roster in the NFL for Camp. https://t.co/MfqjgxWB5H — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) May 5, 2023

They saw AR first practice and said we got our guy lol https://t.co/VndZ6sWty0 — Flagship of Florida 🏴‍☠️😎 (@whynotflorida) May 5, 2023

Who thinks he's going to be a back up in Carolina? https://t.co/XtWwSGSsEp — Marcus Dixon (@icemanversion2) May 5, 2023

How many time is Minshew gotta replace this fool https://t.co/QIuBRAfwvt — this_castle (@this__castle) May 5, 2023

Thank you for your service good Sir. https://t.co/6pOIWUxmQp — J (@Jay_M343) May 5, 2023

Packers might be able to salvage the QB1 position after all https://t.co/HUYhi06e8k — Nate Flint (@Nate_Flint) May 5, 2023

We need a Foles Colts highlight montage. https://t.co/xjXq5aJO80 — 💥💥BOOM💥💥 (@Boom_McGinty) May 5, 2023

Thibs is somewhere doing snow angles right now 👀🍿👀 https://t.co/lH2UCm0agO — AVERAGE BEAST (@mrchris172) May 5, 2023

