How Twitter reacted to Colts releasing QB Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts made a long-anticipated move Friday, releasing veteran quarterback Nick Foles.

The 34-year-old was expected to be on the chopping block as soon as Frank Reich was fired during the 2022 season. He finished out the season, making two starts for the Colts.

With Shane Steichen taking over and the Colts adding No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson and free agent Gardner Minshew, it’s a surprise it took this long into the offseason for the move to be made.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

