How Twitter reacted to Colts drafting WR Josh Downs

Entering Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts knew they needed to add some help around rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

They were able to do that by using the No. 79 overall pick in the draft to select North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs. A shifty, nuanced route runner who can win quickly out of the slot, Downs may lack size at 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds, but he plays bigger than almost every other wideout in this class.

Downs will have a chance to compete right away for the WR3 role working out of the slot.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts drafting Downs:

“He’s like a video game” WELCOME TO INDY @JoshDowns pic.twitter.com/S9SPvwLZpw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2023

New Colts WR Josh Downs: "I was talking to Reggie Wayne a few weeks ago. He told me he needed me." After his workout at the combine, Wayne told Downs he was the best receiver in this class — and it wasn't close. Safe to say Coach Wayne is a happy man tonight. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 29, 2023

I am a HUGE fan of new Colts WR Josh Downs. Small receiver but has all the skills to play above that frame. Hit him with a Sterling Shepard comp and y'all long-time RP folks know that is big praise from me. pic.twitter.com/LCp064EAAA — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 29, 2023

Josh Downs on another "undersized" receiver: "T.Y. Hilton is a legend. I hope to one day have that same status as him and make the Indianapolis Colts proud." https://t.co/kcwdCn8rhI — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 29, 2023

New Colts WR Josh Downs in #ReceptionPerception – 75.2% success rate vs man (best in the class)

– 93.8% contested catch rate (best in the class)

– 76.9% success rate vs press (3rd best) Small. Plays big. Could not draw up a more perfect slot for Indy.https://t.co/6VA9HzrllB pic.twitter.com/ztJlDMVcE1 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 29, 2023

All Glory to God. pic.twitter.com/yogbTETAsR — Glory to God. (@JoshDowns) April 29, 2023

Josh Downs in round 3?? Whewww baby. Colts added their natural separator for Shane Steichen’s offense. So much empty personnel coming in 2023 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 29, 2023

Chris Ballard says the Colts "tried for 30 minutes" to trade up for Josh Downs but couldn't orchestrate a trade. Adds that he thinks he can play inside and outside despite his size. I guess we'll see. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 29, 2023

Josh Downs was drafted with pick 79 of round 3 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 309 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/NN3x1yQmYo pic.twitter.com/HzhE85wbSU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Wide receivers drafted from Pick 65-100 since 2011 with a best-season receiving yards per team attempt of 3.5+ and a Breakout Age before 20 years old: Tyler Lockett

Josh Downs — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) April 29, 2023

YOU CAN’T CATCH JOSH DOWNS 💨 The @Colts select the @UNCFootball WR at No. 79 overall.

pic.twitter.com/a9xoj4vwgW — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 29, 2023

I had a top-40 grade on Josh Downs. There was absolutely no way outside of his "size" he should have been available at 79. What a pick… https://t.co/PAGTf9rWSC — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) April 29, 2023

One area where Anthony Richardson does need to improve—accuracy on short throws. Josh Downs’ best quality? He catches everything. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 29, 2023

BIG GET INDY!!! @JoshDowns is a dawwwwg. An absolute steal. https://t.co/TSw8xco1Rg — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) April 29, 2023

Reggie Wayne's been on Josh Downs since the Combine. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 29, 2023

The #Colts take WR Josh Downs at No. 79, a clean slot WR from a football family. His dad played in the NFL, as did his uncle Dre Bly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023

Josh Downs will start in the slot for the Colts from Day 1, I think. And that's a really fun WR corps. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 29, 2023

Anthony Richardson to Josh Downs pic.twitter.com/5Uxuxd7Jpn — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) April 29, 2023

