How Twitter reacted to Colts drafting WR Josh Downs

Entering Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts knew they needed to add some help around rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

They were able to do that by using the No. 79 overall pick in the draft to select North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs. A shifty, nuanced route runner who can win quickly out of the slot, Downs may lack size at 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds, but he plays bigger than almost every other wideout in this class.

Downs will have a chance to compete right away for the WR3 role working out of the slot.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts drafting Downs:

