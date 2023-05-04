How Twitter reacted to the Colts drafting DE Titus Leo
The Indianapolis Colts used a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to select edge rusher Titus Leo out of Wagner College.
Though not a prominent prospect, Leo fits the Colts’ mold of upside edge rushers to a tee. He’s fast, lengthy and explosive. Coming from a smaller school and as an older rookie, he will be competing for one of the final spots in the defensive line room.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick:
Titus Leo was drafted with pick 211 of round 6 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.48 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 250 out of 1634 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/6L99Ccybtz pic.twitter.com/llIDYK0kCZ
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023
Wagner legend 💚 🤍 https://t.co/GPdW27KKko
— ً (@PlayoffRJB) April 29, 2023
Time to work #ForTheShoe https://t.co/2YQr32rMN3
— Titus Leo🦦 (@LeoTitus10) April 29, 2023
Colts keep taking athletic prospects with high upside, they go pass rusher Titus Leo this time. Long arms, explosive get off, and a great motor. Had bright moments at the East-West Shrine Bowl: pic.twitter.com/xXiNpnnqLE
— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023
At 211, Colts go linebacker: Titus Leo out of Wagner. Also has special teams value.
— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 29, 2023
The Colts drafted Wagner EDGE Titus Leo at No. 211 in the 6th round.
At 6-3 and 243, he'll compete for a depth role at the LEO spot behind Samson Ebukam. A bit of a project rusher with 13 career sacks, but he has long arms to work with, too.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 29, 2023
#Colts EDGE Titus Leo https://t.co/Mo0qI7XUll pic.twitter.com/YvVTYaAd1R
— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) April 29, 2023
.@Colts fans, Titus Leo is an athletic, upside speed rusher with real athletic traits.
Former @BruceFeldmanCFB's Freaks List member, his first step quickness and speed rush ability showed up on film and during #ShrineBowl week
Still developing, upside edge player for the #Colts https://t.co/WVJREBso48 pic.twitter.com/AETJTywSXQ
— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 29, 2023
#Colts select Wagner EDGE Titus Leo at No. 211.@dpbrugler: “Leo is an NFL-caliber athlete with a red-hot motor, but he needs to develop his skill for a more efficient attack plan. He is a work in progress as a pass rusher with special-teams value.”
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 29, 2023
#Colts select Wagner LB Titus Leo in 6th round with pick 211. He was the 2021 NEC Defensive Player of the Year. #NFLDraft
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) April 29, 2023
Titus Leo welcome to Indianapolis!!
— Brayden (@BamKamFan) April 29, 2023
8th #FCS pick in the NFL Draft:
Wagner edge Titus Leo is drafted by the Colts in round 6, No. 211 overall
— Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) April 29, 2023
All the best to all-time @NECSports and @WagnerAthletics LB great @LeoTitus10 in the NFL! https://t.co/gxUJwTaQH3
— GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) April 30, 2023
Yessir @LeoTitus10 https://t.co/Vhwi3jYmK7
— Evangelos Regas (@evangelos_regas) April 30, 2023
Second Brooklyn kid on the board. Sheepshead Bay HS alum https://t.co/UeUXLAZYEc
— Greg Thompson (@gregthompson27) April 29, 2023
Was an honor to play against this guy!!! https://t.co/slXCPNgmIh
— Grant mackie (@grant_mackie19) April 29, 2023
🏈🔥🔥🔥 Saint Lucia 🇱🇨 🚀 https://t.co/4hMgvbyPqf
— Mervin Charles (@RecoveryMervinC) April 29, 2023
Titus Leo becomes just the fourth player ever to be drafted from @WagnerAthletics
A journey that started in Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn, then to Wagner on Staten Island (with no other DI offers), now to Indianapolis
A deep dive into the new Colt:https://t.co/VaQa2jj8Lj https://t.co/5hJlmwZppY
— Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) April 29, 2023
I’m happy for you man! Excited to see what you do in the league!!! I know you gonna tear it up! https://t.co/1BqrouSttu
— TJ Wagner (@TJWagner9) April 29, 2023
TITUS, welcome to Indy! LET'S GO!👍🏈 https://t.co/xEyh7SkGR4
— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 29, 2023