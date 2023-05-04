How Twitter reacted to the Colts drafting DE Titus Leo

The Indianapolis Colts used a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to select edge rusher Titus Leo out of Wagner College.

Though not a prominent prospect, Leo fits the Colts’ mold of upside edge rushers to a tee. He’s fast, lengthy and explosive. Coming from a smaller school and as an older rookie, he will be competing for one of the final spots in the defensive line room.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick:

Titus Leo was drafted with pick 211 of round 6 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.48 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 250 out of 1634 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/6L99Ccybtz pic.twitter.com/llIDYK0kCZ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Colts keep taking athletic prospects with high upside, they go pass rusher Titus Leo this time. Long arms, explosive get off, and a great motor. Had bright moments at the East-West Shrine Bowl: pic.twitter.com/xXiNpnnqLE — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

At 211, Colts go linebacker: Titus Leo out of Wagner. Also has special teams value. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 29, 2023

The Colts drafted Wagner EDGE Titus Leo at No. 211 in the 6th round. At 6-3 and 243, he'll compete for a depth role at the LEO spot behind Samson Ebukam. A bit of a project rusher with 13 career sacks, but he has long arms to work with, too. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 29, 2023

.@Colts fans, Titus Leo is an athletic, upside speed rusher with real athletic traits. Former @BruceFeldmanCFB's Freaks List member, his first step quickness and speed rush ability showed up on film and during #ShrineBowl week Still developing, upside edge player for the #Colts https://t.co/WVJREBso48 pic.twitter.com/AETJTywSXQ — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 29, 2023

#Colts select Wagner EDGE Titus Leo at No. 211.@dpbrugler: “Leo is an NFL-caliber athlete with a red-hot motor, but he needs to develop his skill for a more efficient attack plan. He is a work in progress as a pass rusher with special-teams value.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 29, 2023

#Colts select Wagner LB Titus Leo in 6th round with pick 211. He was the 2021 NEC Defensive Player of the Year. #NFLDraft — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) April 29, 2023

Titus Leo welcome to Indianapolis!! — Brayden (@BamKamFan) April 29, 2023

8th #FCS pick in the NFL Draft: Wagner edge Titus Leo is drafted by the Colts in round 6, No. 211 overall — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) April 29, 2023

Second Brooklyn kid on the board. Sheepshead Bay HS alum https://t.co/UeUXLAZYEc — Greg Thompson (@gregthompson27) April 29, 2023

Was an honor to play against this guy!!! https://t.co/slXCPNgmIh — Grant mackie (@grant_mackie19) April 29, 2023

Titus Leo becomes just the fourth player ever to be drafted from @WagnerAthletics A journey that started in Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn, then to Wagner on Staten Island (with no other DI offers), now to Indianapolis A deep dive into the new Colt:https://t.co/VaQa2jj8Lj https://t.co/5hJlmwZppY — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) April 29, 2023

I’m happy for you man! Excited to see what you do in the league!!! I know you gonna tear it up! https://t.co/1BqrouSttu — TJ Wagner (@TJWagner9) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire