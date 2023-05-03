How Twitter reacted to Colts drafting TE Will Mallory

The Indianapolis Colts added some competition to the tight end room during the 2023 NFL draft, adding Miami’s Will Mallory near the end of the fifth round.

Though the tight end room is pretty crowded, Mallory will have the chance to compete for one of the final spots in the room thanks to his speed and pass-catching abilities as a move tight end.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick:

New Colts TE Will Mallory is a DAWG. 4.54 40. Fastest at the position in his class. pic.twitter.com/cVnsFNYSiJ — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) April 29, 2023

Chris Ballard thought this was one of the deepest tight end drafts in years. At 162, Colts go with Miami TE Will Mallory. His grandfather, Bill Mallory, was the longtime coach at IU (1984-96) who led the Hoosiers to their most recent Bowl win (1991 Copper Bowl). — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 29, 2023

The Indianapolis Colts are getting an athletic and versatile receiving threat in former Miami tight end Will Mallory, who lined up all across the field for the Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/geXWzfKHxq — Luke Chaney (@luke_chaney4) April 29, 2023

The Colts are having one of my favorite drafts because they keep selecting elite testers like Will Mallory. Mallory is like a jumbo receiver and can be an F tight end with his smoothness. Does damage after the catch too: pic.twitter.com/GGaTHRwG2i — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

The Colts drafted Miami TE Will Mallory at No. 162 in the 5th round. At 6-4 1/2 and 239 pounds, he'll compete as a move tight end at the back of the roster. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 29, 2023

The Colts LOVE to draft athletic tight ends. Just added Miami TE Will Mallory at No. 162. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 29, 2023

Awesome to see the Mallory family represented on the Colts, as they take TE Will Mallory. His grandfather was legendary #iufb coach Bill Mallory, and his uncle is ISU coach Curt Mallory. https://t.co/ZRy6ZxWnwW — Adam Reinhart (@AdamReinhart1) April 30, 2023

Congrats @WillMallory_25 !! No one more deserving! So happy for you!

Go be great! And say hi to my guy @theKCG18 too! https://t.co/tIxrxXnQ66 — Rhett Lashlee (@rhettlashlee) April 30, 2023

#545 CONGRATULATIONS Will💪💪 Great people that relentlessly do things the right way GET REWARDED 💯 https://t.co/Fbvye8COj2 — David Feeley (@Coach_DFeeley) April 29, 2023

Fastest TE in the draft. https://t.co/x8jThonvM6 — Samuel 🃏 (@shmonette) April 29, 2023

Another Miami #Canes player joins the NFL The 6’4 TE had a great collegiate career and excited so see what he does at the next level 🙌🧡💚 https://t.co/jvqnG79dhv — Jacob G (@JacobG187) April 29, 2023

William!!!!! Gone be seeing you twice a year 💪🏾😂 congrats bruddah 💰 https://t.co/7S0rhnckHg — B r e v i n J o r d a n (@Brevinjordan) April 29, 2023

This makes me so happy! https://t.co/ZFas99wGwc — Sydney Sims (@SydneyRSims) April 29, 2023

Elite receiving TE https://t.co/XIqA6R7ktt — Your Conscience ⚡️ (@NickisKCING) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire