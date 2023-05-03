How Twitter reacted to Colts drafting TE Will Mallory

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts added some competition to the tight end room during the 2023 NFL draft, adding Miami’s Will Mallory near the end of the fifth round.

Though the tight end room is pretty crowded, Mallory will have the chance to compete for one of the final spots in the room thanks to his speed and pass-catching abilities as a move tight end.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick:

