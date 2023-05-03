How Twitter reacted to Colts drafting RB Evan Hull

The Indianapolis Colts brought in some competition for the backfield during the 2023 NFL draft, selecting Evan Hull out of Northwestern at the end of the fifth round.

Though the running back position wasn’t really a need, it doesn’t hurt to spend a mid-Day 3 pick on a player who can fill a role immediately as a pass-catcher while adding some special teams contribution.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick:

The Colts drafted Northwestern RB Evan Hull with the No. 176 pick in the 5th round. He's posted 900+ yards in two straight seasons in the Big Ten. Downhill runner who can catch a little out of the backfield. I imagine he'll compete for an RB3 spot. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 29, 2023

Evan Hull to the Colts! Liked Hull as a Day 3 option for a passing down RB. Smart player that's good in protection and with good hands as a receiver with a feel on Screen plays. Does not play to his testing numbers, but solid vision as a runner. A nice complementary player. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 29, 2023

Colts are having maybe my favorite draft… this time they snag Evan Hull. Hull gives them a satellite back who runs hard as hell and can pass protect. His hands and quickness lead to plays like this one: pic.twitter.com/oBIAtT4CLm — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

It's going to be impossible to pick my favorite Colts' Day 3 pick this year.. Most upside: Ade Ade Best Special Teamer: Daniel Scott Early Impact: Evan Hull Could Start One Day (maybe in year one): Darius Rush — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 29, 2023

With the 176th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Indianapolis Colts select… RB Evan Hull from Northwestern. Hull is the best receiving back in this class. Gives the Colts a solid third-down back and special teamer — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) April 29, 2023

The #Colts add to the running back room with Evan Hull. He has kickoff return experience. https://t.co/mFs78Mmh5g — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) April 29, 2023

#Colts Evan Hull has the potential to become a well-rounded back who can co-exist and produce alongside another. Good choice here. — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) April 29, 2023

Of all the Colts’ day 3 picks, Evan Hull may have the biggest immediate impact — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 29, 2023

#Colts select Northwestern RB Evan Hull at No. 176.@dpbrugler: "He can make an NFL roster for a team looking for a speedy No. 3 back who is reliable catching the ball out of the backfield." — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 29, 2023

Evan Hull runs hard and moves well solid rotational back with great upside as a pass catcher at the next level for the #Colts — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) April 29, 2023

Evan Hull was easily my favorite prospect during #SeniorBowl week. Kid just lowers his shoulder and runs over people. Great depth pickup by the #Colts. — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) April 29, 2023

Hell yes @Hull7Hull. So proud of who you are!!!! Keep pushing and keep believing! https://t.co/xS52YXd1Lt — Ryan Gau (@GoPher4Ever) April 29, 2023

Welcome to the Colts, Evan!💪🏈 https://t.co/ig3EcTvB5X — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 29, 2023

🐎🐎 perfect fit! Only right for the work horse! Yeeaaa E!!! congrats @Hull7Hull https://t.co/BocxFGMokL — Darren Bailey (@CoachDRB1) April 29, 2023

Huge shoutout and congratulations to Crimson alum and former track star @Hull7Hull ! You earned this! https://t.co/uAl1X4Xd70 — Maple Grove Track (@maplegrovetrack) April 29, 2023

is Ballard still cooking? https://t.co/FvfxrY2YyL — King (tradeneverhappened) Sabonis 👑 (@SabonisStan) April 29, 2023

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/KIjshx8vQT — Anthony Richardson is MY QB (@Daltondarko2016) April 29, 2023

Northwestern now has had four players selected this draft, the most ‘Cats picked since 1985!! Congrats to No.26, who joins Adebawore in Indy!! https://t.co/OCiq5ooZlI — David Gold (@davidgoldINU) April 29, 2023

Yessss!!!! So happy for him. He took so much punishment for a 1-11 team. Great to see him get drafted especially in the 5th round when some analysts had him in the 7th or undrafted. https://t.co/9p2Z2KkwbH — Barstool Northwestern (@Northwestool) April 29, 2023

Evan Hull looking like the Hines replacement in Indy, and potentially even the new RB2 there loving the Colts draft https://t.co/KA1a1P3yTF — Aditya Fuldeore (@adi_ful) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire