How Twitter reacted to Colts drafting RB Evan Hull

Kevin Hickey
·4 min read

The Indianapolis Colts brought in some competition for the backfield during the 2023 NFL draft, selecting Evan Hull out of Northwestern at the end of the fifth round.

Though the running back position wasn’t really a need, it doesn’t hurt to spend a mid-Day 3 pick on a player who can fill a role immediately as a pass-catcher while adding some special teams contribution.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick:

