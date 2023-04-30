How Twitter reacted to Colts drafting DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts may have gotten one of the biggest steals of the 2023 NFL draft when they selected defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore out of Northwestern.

Doing so with the pick they acquired in the Day 2 trade with the Atlanta Falcons, the Colts added a freaky athlete who can compete right away at the three-technique position behind DeForest Buckner.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick:

