How Twitter reacted to Colts drafting DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

The Indianapolis Colts may have gotten one of the biggest steals of the 2023 NFL draft when they selected defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore out of Northwestern.

Doing so with the pick they acquired in the Day 2 trade with the Atlanta Falcons, the Colts added a freaky athlete who can compete right away at the three-technique position behind DeForest Buckner.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the pick:

Adetomiwa Adebawore is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 46 out of 1623 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/ow0pkcGyIz pic.twitter.com/B9XIPqJAdq — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 23, 2023

Colts fourth-round pick Adetomiwa Adebawore is stunningly athletic. I cannot get past his 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 282 pounds. That is absolutely ridiculous. #traits — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 29, 2023

Adetomiwa Adebawore finally comes off the board to the Colts, who get another steal in round 4. Why did he fall? Teams were concerned he's a 'tweener with no true position on Sunday. Obviously i disagree #2023NFLDraft — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 29, 2023

The #Colts just got a STEAL in Adetomiwa Adebawore! Versatile DL joins a great room in Indianapolis. "My combination of speed/strength allows me to play multiple positions. I have enough speed to play edge."@tomiwabawore x @TheDraftNetwork 🤝https://t.co/D3rKRQgQmi — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023

Sounds like Adetomiwa Adebawore sees himself more as a 3-technique than an edge in the Colts' scheme. He said there's less thinking on the inside and he can use his athleticism better that way. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 29, 2023

Adetomiwa Adebawore was hang cleaning 410 in Highschool…. Ballard just picking guys who are built different at this point. Some things you just LOVE TO SEE. pic.twitter.com/5jH2dO3ob3 — Talkin’ Colts (@TalkinnColts) April 29, 2023

#Colts might have gotten the steal of the #NFLDraft DL, 282 #’s, 4.49 forty yard dash 🔥 Welcome 2 Indy Adetomiwa Adebawore! pic.twitter.com/ooZhEREVMr — Peyton2Luck™️ (@Peyton2L) April 29, 2023

NKC’s Adetomiwa Adebawore is going pro!! The ⁦@Colts⁩ will be lucky to have him – such a deserving player. pic.twitter.com/DG6okAJPcu — Grant Stephens (@GrantStephensTV) April 29, 2023

The #Colts are taking Edge/IDL Adetomiwa Adebawore out of Northwestern at pick 110 in th 4th round of the #NFLDraft. Adebawore was expected to hear his name in the 1st two rounds. A freaky d-lineman for Chris Ballard and co. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) April 29, 2023

New Colts DL Adetomiwa Adebawore met with their scouts at the Senior Bowl, where he got the sense that he was high on their radar. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 29, 2023

Colts snagging a FREAKSHOW with Adetomiwa Adebawore at 110. — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) April 29, 2023

Man I couldn’t be any more excited and proud of Adetomiwa Adebawore, what a great man the Indianapolis Colts are getting. #KCMade pic.twitter.com/mWap62iVya — Coach Gregg Hollins (@Gregg_Hollins) April 29, 2023

Colts got Adetomiwa Adebawore. They also took Julius Brents on 2nd round. Damn. — Pedro H. Rhormes (@rhormes_) April 29, 2023

The #Colts get Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore at 110. He and Anthony Richardson might have been the best testers at the Combine. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) April 29, 2023

