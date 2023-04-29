How Twitter reacted to Colts drafting CB Julius Brents

The Indianapolis Colts pushed back the start of their day twice Friday, trading back a pair of times, and still were able to select cornerback Julius Brents with the No. 44 overall pick.

Killing two birds with one stone, the Colts addressed their biggest need and added valuable talent to the position while acquiring picks on Day 3 during those trade backs with the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts making that pick at No. 44:

Another Cats hometown draftee. America’s team continues to pull at the country’s heartstrings. https://t.co/1iUtdGIz3I — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) April 29, 2023

Love the pick! Fills a hole with a great talent and a hometown kid! https://t.co/FAcabZjzh4 — ImJustHere (@ImJustH16530649) April 29, 2023

This is so awesome! So proud of @Jbrents_18! Came a long way since the Brook! @StonyIMS https://t.co/JUGgdEzygY — Jeremy Dillard (@MrDillardWARREN) April 29, 2023

Welcome home to Indy, Julius!💪🏈 https://t.co/GvRL0p59ep — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 29, 2023

Let’s go! Like this kid A LOT 🔒 https://t.co/Q79eUHpJxS — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 29, 2023

Love this pick just as much as the Richardson pick! https://t.co/sdgGWoJ5fs — Jeff Davis (@Indy500BeerMan) April 29, 2023

Don't rule it out — Julius Brents could start as a rookie https://t.co/tv3HUoyJWi — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 29, 2023

Good fit for CB Julius Brents in Indy. Zone vision to break on the ball — with the press skills/frame to challenge on 3rd downs. — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 29, 2023

Julius Brents’s favorite player growing up was Bob Sanders. In case you needed another reason to be all-in on this kid. pic.twitter.com/RQOVtw8FrO — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) April 29, 2023

Julius Brents is good, Ballard is so back — Draft Week Jay (happy) (@JayVeeThree) April 29, 2023

Julius Brents is the most Ballard pick ever, really nice work moving down and getting more picks in the process — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) April 29, 2023

Julius Brents – the Warren Central grad and Indianapolis native – was watching the NFL Draft at Birdies in Westfield. When he saw a 317 number was calling he didn't recognize, he just hoped no one was pranking him. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) April 29, 2023

Colts go with another height-weight-speed freak in round two with Julius Brents. Ridiculously explosive and fluid at his size. If he can improve ball skills he’s going to be terrifying. Did a great job at the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/ckjm53UC9Z — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

Just a reminder this is what Julius Brents did at the NFL Combine. Elite athlete. pic.twitter.com/eIp7AxiWxq — Drew Galloway (@galloway__drew) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire