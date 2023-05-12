How Twitter reacted to Colts’ 2023 schedule release
The Indianapolis Colts released the 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday night.
Currently featuring no prime-time games, we took a look at the biggest takeaways and observations from the schedule. The Colts also made a fun video featuring defensive tackles Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner “eating” their way through the schedule.
Now, it’s time to take a look at how Twitter reacted to the release of the schedule Thursday night:
Is there really not one prime time game ffs that Denver game has cursed us forever https://t.co/9q9F1ndRMG
— tre 🇵🇸 (@blondtrack3) May 12, 2023
Im expecting at least 4 wins, if we can't do that then thats a problem https://t.co/9pmfzJsxJg
— sam 🏳️🌈 (@junkityy) May 12, 2023
I have the #Colts at 11-6 initially. That said, I could easily see them at 14-3 or 6-11 depending on how Richardson grows. https://t.co/Mnzm1gqWBd
— Stephen Reed (@NiceReedSteve) May 12, 2023
Easiest road to 20-0 I’ve seen in years https://t.co/Qhkhgjjw6H
— ColtsFanCole (@ColtsFanCole) May 12, 2023
Not 1 primetime game as of right now?
Come on 🤯🤯🤯 – that makes zero sense! https://t.co/QM2qL2FeYz
— Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) May 12, 2023
I got us going 11-6 (positively speaking) and losing these games:
Baltimore
Cincinnati
Saints
Browns
Steelers
At Jacksonville https://t.co/lZthULGokP
— Brayden (@BamKamFan) May 12, 2023
I like it. See ya Week 9, Charlotte!! #ForTheShoe #GOCOLTS https://t.co/IT0090VvDz
— KC Brew (@KaseyLynnBrewe1) May 12, 2023
No primetime games (at first) then? I mean, considering my time zone, I actually like it. https://t.co/meQe3e2vyf
— Philipe Costa (@costaphilipe) May 12, 2023
11-6. Go Blue. https://t.co/cjr5j4YwBe pic.twitter.com/MChd5qmYdu
— Thad (@YourNewThaddy) May 12, 2023
A-Rich incoming https://t.co/Q1JLQC8xSb
— Zach (@coltsNation365) May 12, 2023
LETS GO BABYYY https://t.co/p7lHpOMI9D
— Zack (@SuperSaiyanZack) May 12, 2023
Colts 4-2 start gonna do miracles on my happiness https://t.co/1uAUek0Cis
— waloo on the web (@that_guy_waloo) May 12, 2023
Whelp – as expected. Zero prime time games. We blew it last year https://t.co/q7aedwzPE1
— brent smith (@brentsmith1021) May 12, 2023
About as light of a schedule as you can ask for. 11-6 season loading ⏳#colts #NFL https://t.co/widkM8n0kG
— Raymond Jones (@RaymondJones679) May 12, 2023
I’m adopting y’all as my nfl team for next season https://t.co/c1LBSkRYVK
— Ari (@liIacwine3) May 12, 2023
Not a single prime time game. Hope the team sees that disrespect 😤 https://t.co/S4kKf662bl
— Caleb (@calebmspencer) May 12, 2023
— Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) May 12, 2023
We are going 10-7 https://t.co/4S16l0AM0i
— excited iu basketball fan (@KobeFleming2) May 12, 2023
NFL said “we learned our lesson with you guys. No more prime time games.” I ain’t even mad about it. Good. https://t.co/scFTCVlBC0
— J (@Jay_M343) May 12, 2023
Interesting. I absolutely despise early season Division games. https://t.co/paSCAi41W0
— Speed Blue (@SpeedBlue23) May 12, 2023
This low-key a tough schedule. Let's get it! #Colts https://t.co/snFC6rNjLh
— CQ (@Quillen765) May 12, 2023