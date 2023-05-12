How Twitter reacted to Colts’ 2023 schedule release

The Indianapolis Colts released the 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday night.

Currently featuring no prime-time games, we took a look at the biggest takeaways and observations from the schedule. The Colts also made a fun video featuring defensive tackles Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner “eating” their way through the schedule.

Now, it’s time to take a look at how Twitter reacted to the release of the schedule Thursday night:

Is there really not one prime time game ffs that Denver game has cursed us forever https://t.co/9q9F1ndRMG — tre 🇵🇸 (@blondtrack3) May 12, 2023

Im expecting at least 4 wins, if we can't do that then thats a problem https://t.co/9pmfzJsxJg — sam 🏳️‍🌈 (@junkityy) May 12, 2023

I have the #Colts at 11-6 initially. That said, I could easily see them at 14-3 or 6-11 depending on how Richardson grows. https://t.co/Mnzm1gqWBd — Stephen Reed (@NiceReedSteve) May 12, 2023

Easiest road to 20-0 I’ve seen in years https://t.co/Qhkhgjjw6H — ColtsFanCole (@ColtsFanCole) May 12, 2023

Not 1 primetime game as of right now? Come on 🤯🤯🤯 – that makes zero sense! https://t.co/QM2qL2FeYz — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) May 12, 2023

No primetime games (at first) then? I mean, considering my time zone, I actually like it. https://t.co/meQe3e2vyf — Philipe Costa (@costaphilipe) May 12, 2023

Colts 4-2 start gonna do miracles on my happiness https://t.co/1uAUek0Cis — waloo on the web (@that_guy_waloo) May 12, 2023

Whelp – as expected. Zero prime time games. We blew it last year https://t.co/q7aedwzPE1 — brent smith (@brentsmith1021) May 12, 2023

About as light of a schedule as you can ask for. 11-6 season loading ⏳#colts #NFL https://t.co/widkM8n0kG — Raymond Jones (@RaymondJones679) May 12, 2023

I’m adopting y’all as my nfl team for next season https://t.co/c1LBSkRYVK — Ari (@liIacwine3) May 12, 2023

Not a single prime time game. Hope the team sees that disrespect 😤 https://t.co/S4kKf662bl — Caleb (@calebmspencer) May 12, 2023

We are going 10-7 https://t.co/4S16l0AM0i — excited iu basketball fan (@KobeFleming2) May 12, 2023

NFL said “we learned our lesson with you guys. No more prime time games.” I ain’t even mad about it. Good. https://t.co/scFTCVlBC0 — J (@Jay_M343) May 12, 2023

Interesting. I absolutely despise early season Division games. https://t.co/paSCAi41W0 — Speed Blue (@SpeedBlue23) May 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire