Here’s how Twitter reacted to CBS pulling plug on Cowboys’ blowout of Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys came into Week 11 needing a bounce-back victory to stay in contention for the NFC East division race. They had a bit of good fortune in the early afternoon games with the Detroit Lions upsetting the New York Giants, but they still had to handle their own business.

In search of a win against a quality opponent, the Cowboys flexed their muscles and routed the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings on the road. They didn’t just win, they put the screws to a team with a seven-game winning streak. Dallas was so dominant, in fact, that CBS decided they had seen enough in the third quarter.

It’s not uncommon for a network to move on from a game early if it’s lopsided but switching before the third quarter ends was definitely an unpopular decision among those reveling in Dallas’ display of force. Many took to Twitter to let their disdain be known. Here are the best reactions to CBS’ decision to pull the plug on the Cowboys-Vikings nationally-televised game feed early.

CBS cuts the Cowboys/Vikings feed due to lopsided score

Bruh they literally just cut the game off to play the Steelers and bengals game.. SMH — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2022

CBS pulled Cowboys/Vikings in the 3rd quarter because it was 37-3. Nearly the entire country was watching. pic.twitter.com/GqYqgPH6d8 — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) November 20, 2022

OMG THE COWBOYS ARE WHOOPING SO MUCH ASS THAT CBS FLIPPED AWAY FROM THE GAME IN THE THIRD QUARTER 😂😂😂😂 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) November 20, 2022

Ok, I just realized that I can't watch the game on Sunday ticket because local games are blacked out. This is suddenly a lot less funny. Someone tell me how to fix this lol — David Helman (@davidhelman_) November 20, 2022

There's an entire quarter left to play and CBS has blacked out the #Cowboys vs. Vikings. Funeral service. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 20, 2022

Story continues

PUT THE COWBOYS BACK ON @CBS — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) November 20, 2022

HOLY SHIT CBS CUT FROM THE GAME — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 20, 2022

Well watching on my laptop now lol hate CBS for this pic.twitter.com/u65mklvD4U — ernie (@es3_09) November 20, 2022

This is why I’m about to stop fooling with all @CBS shows! Put the Dallas game back on — Cheris Hodges Melting Her Heart is on the way (@CherisHodges) November 21, 2022

CBS abruptly switched the Cowboys/Vikings game for Steelers/Bengals in the the 3rd quarter. That’s how bad the beating was. — Kalifa Juwara (@leefo2u) November 21, 2022

What was the biggest mistake that CBS made this weekend?

1. Boycotting Twitter

2. Cutting away from the Cowboys Vikings game — Kelly Wright (@mrkellywright) November 21, 2022

I don’t care if is 37-3 I want to watch my Dallas cowboys @CBS pic.twitter.com/ul7SvvanUT — Clara Ward (@ClaraWardd) November 21, 2022

Lol they literally turned off Cowboys/Vikings on CBS. Flipped to Steelers/Bengals. Think about how bad it’s gotta be, for a network to turn away from the Cowboys. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 20, 2022

Cowboys BULLY Vikings, 40-3 and snap their seven-game win streak 😳 pic.twitter.com/EK8j5u2QbD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2022

You will pay for your crimes @CBSSports — Chelly (@ChelsIsRight) November 20, 2022

CBS had to be really fed up to cut away from a Cowboys game, those things are ratings gold and normally FOX gets all of them — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 20, 2022

Who would have thought CBS would cut away from the Cowboys in the third quarter ever? They have in most markets with the rout on. Wow! — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire