How Twitter reacted to Anthony Richardson’s debut

The Indianapolis Colts finally gave us a glimpse at the shiny, new rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson, who made his preseason debut as the starter Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Though Richardson was only on the field for three drives and 29 snaps, which encompassed the entire first quarter, it was exciting to see the future of the franchise get some work in.

The No. 4 overall pick threw an interception on his third pass attempt of the game, but he bounced back nicely on his next two drives, showing impressive poise and the ability to turn the page after a mistake.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the debut of the Colts’ rookie quarterback:

Bills 23, Colts 19. My biggest takeaway? That was Anthony Richardson's 14th start in NFL/college. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 12, 2023

Quick thoughts on Anthony Richardson's debut: 1) Didn't get any breaks. Tough field pos (2 of 3 drives began at 7- and 8-yard lines) + RB stuffed on a 4th and 1 2) Pierce deep shot should've been a TD 3) Overall, some good, some bad. Duh. About what you'd expect. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 12, 2023

Thought Anthony Richardson looked like a top rookie QB. Not a great initial decision on the pick, but once he got a little more comfortable, didn’t take much imagination to see the quick release, vertical passing, & smoothness of game. AP will catch that deep shot next time. — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) August 12, 2023

Oh man Anthony Richardson Can't put that in a much better spot. pic.twitter.com/M4F4m73ffJ — Tyler DeSena (@DeSenaSports) August 12, 2023

This is a DOT from Anthony Richardson. Beautiful throw. AP has got to make that play. pic.twitter.com/UxEMG4fAto — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) August 12, 2023

Love Anthony Richardson’s quick release. That deep ball to Pierce was a beaut. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 12, 2023

3 series (27 plays) of work for Anthony Richardson. 7-of-12, 67 yards, 1 INT. You see the flashes down the field + creation with his legs. Plenty of work to fine-tune things underneath (high is often the miss). Keep giving him those 1st team reps. Let him experience it all. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 12, 2023

I know everyone is rightfully so talking about Anthony Richardson's throw to Alec Pierce, but I'm looking forward to the All-22 on his 20-yard completion to Kylen Granson. From the TV angle, it looked like he had to throw it perfectly so multiple defenders couldn't get their… — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 12, 2023

Final: Bills 23, #Colts 19 Anthony Richardson’s debut went about how I expected. Narrative shifts a lot if Alec Pierce doesn’t drop that TD pass. Positives: Shaq Leonard’s return, Darius Rush’s pick six, DJ Baker’s presence Negatives: Backup O-line, Matt Gay’s missed chippy — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 12, 2023

Year one is going to have a lot of that with Anthony Richardson. Gotta live with them and let him continue to work through those issues — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) August 12, 2023

cj stroud and anthony richardson throwing interceptions on the first drive of the preseason pic.twitter.com/Ncka8Fnl7A — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) August 12, 2023

This was called back, but Colts QB Anthony Richardson had a nice run to get the ball inside the five yard line. The Colts are driving the ball. pic.twitter.com/MV1mmORQke — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) August 12, 2023

Excellent throw from Anthony Richardson. Good job stepping up in the pocket. Pierce needs to catch this pic.twitter.com/tVbDKcv0hM — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 12, 2023

Anthony Richardson gave me Cam Newton vibes on this Read Option pic.twitter.com/iMFqWhFyTg — ً. (@InBijanWeTrust) August 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire