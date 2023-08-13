How Twitter reacted to Anthony Richardson’s debut

Kevin Hickey
3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts finally gave us a glimpse at the shiny, new rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson, who made his preseason debut as the starter Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Though Richardson was only on the field for three drives and 29 snaps, which encompassed the entire first quarter, it was exciting to see the future of the franchise get some work in.

The No. 4 overall pick threw an interception on his third pass attempt of the game, but he bounced back nicely on his next two drives, showing impressive poise and the ability to turn the page after a mistake.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the debut of the Colts’ rookie quarterback:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire