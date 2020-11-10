Twitter raved about Patriots’ undrafted WR Jakobi Meyers after a remarkable performance

NFL fans couldn’t believed what they witnessed Monday night.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had the performance of his life, and it came on his birthday. The 24-year-old receiver tallied 12 receptions for 169 yards in a nail-biting 30-27 win over the New York Jets.

Meyers was Cam Newton’s lifeline the entire game and he came through on every targeted pass, except for two. The Jets knew exactly who the ball was going to and they couldn’t stop the 2019 undrafted product out of NC State.

Patriots fans weren’t the only ones to leave the game with an entirely new perspective on the young and ascending receiver.











 