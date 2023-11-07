Advertisement

Twitter Rally: Hog fans like the way the season gets started

C. Steve Andrews
·2 min read

It was to be expected, but the No. 14 Arkansas basketball team took care of the business at hand Monday night, officially opening the season with a solid 93-59 victory over Alcorn State in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas had already made a statement by defeating No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game on Oct. 21, but the new-look Razorbacks came and put a stamp on that statement against the Braves.

Here is a sample of the fans, and others, reaction on Twitter – or X – following the win:

Simple enough

1-0 start

With a capital Dub

Off to a rolling start

Winning in white

Still perfect in Bud openers

The numbers speak for themselves

Hangin' tough

Nuclear reaction

Loving them Hogs

Freebird!

Majestic Fall

