Twitter Rally: Hog fans like the way the season gets started
It was to be expected, but the No. 14 Arkansas basketball team took care of the business at hand Monday night, officially opening the season with a solid 93-59 victory over Alcorn State in Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas had already made a statement by defeating No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game on Oct. 21, but the new-look Razorbacks came and put a stamp on that statement against the Braves.
Here is a sample of the fans, and others, reaction on Twitter – or X – following the win:
Simple enough
Game one, game won pic.twitter.com/7OOlIExo2Q
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 7, 2023
1-0 start
Hogs win!! Hogs win!!
The Razorbacks beat Alcorn State 93-59 tonight to go 1-0 on the season. #WPS pic.twitter.com/nuvABTA6nK
— Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 7, 2023
With a capital Dub
RAZORBACK DUB!!!!
Season opener was 🔥🔥💯🐗🏀💪🏽
— Forever Razorback 🐗 2 – 6🏈 💪🏽1 – 0 🏀 (@Keya_CaramelDip) November 7, 2023
Off to a rolling start
WOO DAMN PIG. ARKANSAS BASKETBALL 🏀 LET’S GO!!!#WPS #Razorbacks
— Aaron Mullins (@AaronMSTL) November 7, 2023
Winning in white
‘23-24 Arkansas Razorback Basketball Uni Tracker (thread):
“Razorbacks” Whites : 1-0 pic.twitter.com/NmjRrkORTR
— Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) November 7, 2023
Still perfect in Bud openers
FINAL: Arkansas 93, Alcorn State 59
The No. 14 Razorbacks begin the season 1-0 and they remain undefeated in home openers at Bud Walton Arena. pic.twitter.com/VSj38aQsXC
— Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 7, 2023
The numbers speak for themselves
FINAL: Razorbacks – 93, Alcorn State – 59
Khalif Battle: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Tramon Mark: 16 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
Trevon Brazile: 13 PTS, 6 REB
Hogs start the season 1-0!#WooPigSooie
— ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) November 7, 2023
Hangin' tough
HOGS WINNNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/KTXeVwqAwu
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 7, 2023
Nuclear reaction
Tramon Mark & Khalif Battle both went nuclear in their Razorback debut! They combined for:
– 37 points
– 5 assists
– 4 rebounds
– 1 steal
– 11/17 (65%) FG
– 7/12 (58%) 3P
– 8/9 (89%) FT
– plus-43 box +/-#WPS pic.twitter.com/Vjfi3nACQE
— Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) November 7, 2023
Loving them Hogs
I love this Razorback MBB team! Every single player!! WPS!! 🐗🏀🅰️🚌♥️ pic.twitter.com/hbdz0irFcc
— 🐗 Go HOGS Go 🐗 (@meow4marjorie) November 7, 2023
Freebird!
FreeBird by a Small part of U of A Marching Razorback band , Go Hogs https://t.co/QMvvp3hpCX
— A Girl with a Hat Problem 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Beth0072) November 7, 2023
Majestic Fall
👀Baye Fall is ABNORMALLY fast for his size. The way he runs the floor is flat out majestic 😂💯#Arkansas #Basketball
— Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) November 7, 2023