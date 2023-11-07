Twitter Rally: Hog fans like the way the season gets started

It was to be expected, but the No. 14 Arkansas basketball team took care of the business at hand Monday night, officially opening the season with a solid 93-59 victory over Alcorn State in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas had already made a statement by defeating No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game on Oct. 21, but the new-look Razorbacks came and put a stamp on that statement against the Braves.

Here is a sample of the fans, and others, reaction on Twitter – or X – following the win:

Simple enough

Game one, game won pic.twitter.com/7OOlIExo2Q — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 7, 2023

1-0 start

Hogs win!! Hogs win!! The Razorbacks beat Alcorn State 93-59 tonight to go 1-0 on the season. #WPS pic.twitter.com/nuvABTA6nK — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 7, 2023

With a capital Dub

RAZORBACK DUB!!!! Season opener was 🔥🔥💯🐗🏀💪🏽 — Forever Razorback 🐗 2 – 6🏈 💪🏽1 – 0 🏀 (@Keya_CaramelDip) November 7, 2023

Off to a rolling start

Winning in white

‘23-24 Arkansas Razorback Basketball Uni Tracker (thread): “Razorbacks” Whites : 1-0 pic.twitter.com/NmjRrkORTR — Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) November 7, 2023

Still perfect in Bud openers

FINAL: Arkansas 93, Alcorn State 59 The No. 14 Razorbacks begin the season 1-0 and they remain undefeated in home openers at Bud Walton Arena. pic.twitter.com/VSj38aQsXC — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 7, 2023

The numbers speak for themselves

FINAL: Razorbacks – 93, Alcorn State – 59 Khalif Battle: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

Tramon Mark: 16 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST

Trevon Brazile: 13 PTS, 6 REB Hogs start the season 1-0!#WooPigSooie — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) November 7, 2023

Hangin' tough

HOGS WINNNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/KTXeVwqAwu — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 7, 2023

Nuclear reaction

Tramon Mark & Khalif Battle both went nuclear in their Razorback debut! They combined for:

– 37 points

– 5 assists

– 4 rebounds

– 1 steal

– 11/17 (65%) FG

– 7/12 (58%) 3P

– 8/9 (89%) FT

– plus-43 box +/-#WPS pic.twitter.com/Vjfi3nACQE — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) November 7, 2023

Loving them Hogs

I love this Razorback MBB team! Every single player!! WPS!! 🐗🏀🅰️🚌♥️ pic.twitter.com/hbdz0irFcc — 🐗 Go HOGS Go 🐗 (@meow4marjorie) November 7, 2023

Freebird!

FreeBird by a Small part of U of A Marching Razorback band , Go Hogs https://t.co/QMvvp3hpCX — A Girl with a Hat Problem 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Beth0072) November 7, 2023

Majestic Fall

👀Baye Fall is ABNORMALLY fast for his size. The way he runs the floor is flat out majestic 😂💯#Arkansas #Basketball — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) November 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire