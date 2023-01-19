Twitter rages with how poor Ohio State basketball has looked lately

1
Phil Harrison
·5 min read

Wednesday night was another difficult game to watch for the Ohio State basketball team. The team seems to be regressing instead of getting better, and Buckeye Nation is not liking what it sees.

In fact, social media was not kind to the Buckeye hoopsters after this last undisciplined, low-energy, and stale showing that resulted in Ohio State losing to one of the worst teams in the league, Nebraska. This comes just a couple of games after losing to last-place Minnesota at home as a part of a stretch that has seen the Buckeyes lose five-straight games — all by single digits.

So yeah, the stream of disgust, depression, and insult-slinging were out in full force on Wednesday night as fans and others took turns treating the Ohio State basketball team like a punching bag.

Here are some of the best rage tweets from the sudden free fall the OSU hoops team finds itself mired in.

Comparing yourself to Nebraska basketball isn't usually a good thing

A former Buckeye shows his disgust

We all knew what was coming, another close loss

Maybe there's something to this

Ouch

It was so long ago

Time to switch to another team to root for

Literally, a historically bad stretch

Welp

A great movie and an even better quote

It did indeed happen

This really tells you where things are

No other comments needed

Yep, appears so

I don't know how true this really is, but there are clearly different sets of standards

Resignation to irrelevancy from a proud fan base

Well, maybe a little -- but things are definitely heading into the wrong direction

Clint does not approve

It's definitely been a slow slide

What's beyond that though?

Honestly, isn't it already there?

Maybe a happy little win can live somewhere in the Schott in the near future

Now that's a dish best served ...

But the water to put it out is RIGHT THERE!

Well, not if you are a fan

A face plant might be better than what we've seen

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

