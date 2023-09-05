Twitter photos from Cowboys’ first practice of Week 1 prep

K.D. Drummond
·2 min read

Day 1 of Week 1 is in the books and the Dallas Cowboys have officially started to put in the work for when they face off against the New York Giants on Sunday night. Dallas took to the practice field at The Star in Frisco on Monday. They’ll take a day off before returning to work the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

While Monday brought a new injury along the OL and some other updates, fans will really get an idea of where things stand come Wednesday when the first official practice report is released. Monday’s walkthrough was open the media so there were quite a few glimpses of the Cowboys in action, including several players sporting their new jersey numbers for the first time.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire