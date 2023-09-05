Twitter photos from Cowboys’ first practice of Week 1 prep

Day 1 of Week 1 is in the books and the Dallas Cowboys have officially started to put in the work for when they face off against the New York Giants on Sunday night. Dallas took to the practice field at The Star in Frisco on Monday. They’ll take a day off before returning to work the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

While Monday brought a new injury along the OL and some other updates, fans will really get an idea of where things stand come Wednesday when the first official practice report is released. Monday’s walkthrough was open the media so there were quite a few glimpses of the Cowboys in action, including several players sporting their new jersey numbers for the first time.

Week 1 of Cowboys’ season starts today with shorter practice at The Star. Day off Tuesday then back for the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/Rvl7fgMn07 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 4, 2023

Jayron Kearse is officially rocking the No. 1 that he wore in his Clemson days, as he gears up for season three in Dallas.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/lnoy1uUP3Y — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) September 4, 2023

Donovan Wilson is going through resistance-band rehab as he continues to work back from training camp injury. Sam Williams (toe) was not spotted on field during open portion practice to the media. pic.twitter.com/l7MMiVMH4A — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 4, 2023

Nahshon Wright is out of his boot as he continues his rehab from a high ankle sprain. Being on the IR, Wright won’t be eligible to return until Week 5 against San Francisco on Oct. 8.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/RfNujvQVTj — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) September 4, 2023

