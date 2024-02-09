Twitter is obsessed with Kirk Cousins dancing at NFL Honors

Advertisement
Tyler Forness
The last two years for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have been a fascinating ride.

Through his first four seasons with the Vikings, Cousins was really reserved in both media appearances and the public eye. Ever since Kevin O’Connell took over as head coach, that has changed.

The team and organization has outwardly embraced the quirky guy that Cousins is with the chains and Kohls Cash and it has culminated two years in a row with Cousins having a blast at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Just a few months after rupturing his Achilles tendon, Cousins was dancing with New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan and Twitter was immediately obsessed.

