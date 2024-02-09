Twitter is obsessed with Kirk Cousins dancing at NFL Honors
The last two years for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have been a fascinating ride.
Through his first four seasons with the Vikings, Cousins was really reserved in both media appearances and the public eye. Ever since Kevin O’Connell took over as head coach, that has changed.
The team and organization has outwardly embraced the quirky guy that Cousins is with the chains and Kohls Cash and it has culminated two years in a row with Cousins having a blast at the NFL Honors ceremony.
Just a few months after rupturing his Achilles tendon, Cousins was dancing with New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan and Twitter was immediately obsessed.
Kirk Cousins dancing on #NFLhonors is a must LOL. Best part so far! remember he ruptured his achilles… pic.twitter.com/OR61vKNFGB
— Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) February 9, 2024
The legend of Kirk Cousins continues to grow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a6C3Qgsx6a
— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 9, 2024
It’s Kirk Cousins’ world, we’re all just living in it pic.twitter.com/HrE0obQH1g
— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins has a retirement plan pic.twitter.com/jsXPudrpmz
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins!
My dog
pic.twitter.com/9mRZJJMG1I
— Bull Run (@defiisthelife) February 9, 2024
Ain’t no way I just saw Kirk Cousins dancing on my TV screen 😂 pic.twitter.com/IkkHT4gT5B
— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) February 9, 2024
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, GIVE KIRK COUSINS WHATEVER HE WANTS! #Skol
— Brian Deutsch (@badeutsch) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins clearly reached the dance party stage of his Achilles rehab.
— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins. Wait for it.pic.twitter.com/NdJu280YJD
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins grinding to Genuine’s Pony I’m in a fever dream help me pic.twitter.com/Pb8LnZ2r48
— k a r l e e (@KarleeKanz) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins rise over the last two years in the eyes of the public has been one of the biggest glow ups of all time. pic.twitter.com/cobr5PWpP5
— The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins now it’s contract season https://t.co/P5OQucSaqT pic.twitter.com/f11kxELz8S
— Adam Uren (@AdamUren) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins’ Achilles be looking all right 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZhyjSyyhfO
— Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) February 9, 2024
How can you not like Kirk Cousins? 😂🤣
pic.twitter.com/8GYGE6EHxy
— Carrie (@carrielynnxox) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins gotta retire after this 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fH9eDb8TDw
— JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousin’ dance skills on one healthy leg >>>>>> yours https://t.co/TCfyXoBvGt
— kyla (@kylaer_) February 9, 2024
Kirk Cousins gonna be better than Tony Romo in his retirement from football era pic.twitter.com/X5dzBaHtvV
— Steve Brudzynski (@_BigSteve89) February 9, 2024
