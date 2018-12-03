Twitter has mixed reactions to Packers firing Mike McCarthy

Twelve games into a 4-7-1 season with perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever play the game, the Green Bay Packers have fired head coach Mike McCarthy.

While his dismissal is no surprise, the timing of it directly after Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals caught the NFL world off guard.

But despite the abrupt ending to his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, many on Twitter agreed that McCarthy’s dismissal was overdue.

Twitter celebrates McCarthy’s dismissal

Aaron Rodgers helping Mike McCarthy pack up his office like pic.twitter.com/TlaWgL6LS0 — Mostly Football (@MostlyFBShow) December 2, 2018





Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick mourn the firing of Packer Head Coach Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/FSTqSGf78r — Denlesks (@Denlesks) December 3, 2018









I spent $300 to watch Mike McCarthy get fired……and I’m totally fine with it #GoPackGo — Josiah Theis (@theis_josiah) December 3, 2018





Aaron Rodgers to Mike McCarthy after he was fired pic.twitter.com/5pVfKByvos — Riley (@PackersHive) December 3, 2018

Others were amused about the firing happening on Aaron Rodgers’ 35th birthday.

Mike McCarthy really got fired on Aaron Rodgers’ Birthday…. pic.twitter.com/t0Vip6ybnt — IKE Packers (@IKE_Packers) December 3, 2018









One former Packer is enjoying the drama.





Some chose to praise McCarthy for his long tenure that included nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win.

Mike McCarthy has been the Packers' head coach since I was 11. I was in attendance for his first ever game coaching for Green Bay in the 2006 preseason opener against San Diego. Ever since, he's carried himself with every trait you'd want from someone leading your football team. — Zachary Jacobson (@ZachAJacobson) December 3, 2018





Mike McCarthy had a great career in Green Bay. While it was the right move to make a change, he deserves credit for all he has done with the Packers. — Lombardi Ave (@lombardiave) December 3, 2018





It's a brutal business and it´s very hard to stay on top. Thanks, Mike McCarthy. I'm sure you will bounce back somewhere else. https://t.co/nZID1e4HRR — Pedro Montesinos Colín (@PMontesinos44) December 3, 2018





Meanwhile in Cleveland, there are concerns about McCarthy being paired with Baker Mayfield.

Don’t hire Mike McCarthy

Don’t hire Mike McCarthy — Cleveland Cam (@cleveland_cam) December 3, 2018





