Twitter has mixed reactions to Packers firing Mike McCarthy

Twelve games into a 4-7-1 season with perhaps the most talented quarterback to ever play the game, the Green Bay Packers have fired head coach Mike McCarthy.

While his dismissal is no surprise, the timing of it directly after Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals caught the NFL world off guard.

But despite the abrupt ending to his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, many on Twitter agreed that McCarthy’s dismissal was overdue.

Twitter celebrates McCarthy’s dismissal






Others were amused about the firing happening on Aaron Rodgers’ 35th birthday.



One former Packer is enjoying the drama.


Some chose to praise McCarthy for his long tenure that included nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win.




Meanwhile in Cleveland, there are concerns about McCarthy being paired with Baker Mayfield.


While much of Twitter was glad to see Mike McCarthy go, others took time to praise him for his successes in Green Bay. (Getty)
