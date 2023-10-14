Advertisement

Twitter: Mixed bag of emotions after Hogs’ narrow loss to Bama

C. Steve Andrews
·5 min read

Boy, if moral victories were a real factor, Arkansas’ football season would be looking a lot better than it actually is, right now. After going on the road and nearly knocking off LSU and Ole Miss over the past three weeks, the Razorbacks took No. 11 Alabama down to the wire in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide held on for a 24-21 victory – their 17th straight against Arkansas.

Although the skeptical fans still view a loss as simply a loss, many fans were content with the Razorbacks effort in coming back from an 18-point, third-quarter deficit. The Hogs kept up the fight until the end.

Here is some of the feedback that fans posted on Twitter after the game:

