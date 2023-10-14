Twitter: Mixed bag of emotions after Hogs’ narrow loss to Bama

Boy, if moral victories were a real factor, Arkansas’ football season would be looking a lot better than it actually is, right now. After going on the road and nearly knocking off LSU and Ole Miss over the past three weeks, the Razorbacks took No. 11 Alabama down to the wire in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide held on for a 24-21 victory – their 17th straight against Arkansas.

Although the skeptical fans still view a loss as simply a loss, many fans were content with the Razorbacks effort in coming back from an 18-point, third-quarter deficit. The Hogs kept up the fight until the end.

Here is some of the feedback that fans posted on Twitter after the game:

That's one way to look at it

Is competence the answer?

The Arkansas Razorbacks would be sitting 6-1 right now with competent coaching. That’s a fact. — Josh (@OleDavis22) October 14, 2023

Is it basketball season yet?

On to Basketball season… pic.twitter.com/fHZQiU6Zl2 — District Razorback (@DC_Razorback) October 14, 2023

Is he worth the price tag?

Sam Pittmans is the 24th highest paid coach in NCAA football, yet what does Arkansas have to show for it? 2-5 record, and consecutive seasons of barely making above .500 — Tyler Gann (@TGannimal) October 14, 2023

I said what I said

Don’t nobody piss me off like Arkansas football — TooFar Shakur 💪🏿 (@theproblem242) October 14, 2023

At least that's something

University of Arkansas football—all-time #1 in moral victories — Book Lover (@uahorton) October 14, 2023

That's definitive

The literal definition of Arkansas Razorback football pic.twitter.com/S8Z4Z4zKre — King Me 🌌 (@DannyYouSmell) October 14, 2023

Dang schedule

i told y’all arkansas is a good team they just got the worst schedule in football — nt. (@mrnotime_) October 14, 2023

So close, yet so far

Sam Pittman and Arkansas add their fourth loss by seven points or less. — College Football Lounge (@CFBLounge) October 14, 2023

Future outlook

The year is 2033. Arkansas football is now 0-51 in one score games — William Bates (@Trilliam_Gates) October 14, 2023

The bailouts

Saban getting bailed out for insane playcalling. Enos getting bailed out for gross mismanagement. Football is a stupid sport and stupid people pull the strings. — Tom Herman to Arkansas Campaign Manager JJ (@jjstrill) October 14, 2023

Still proud

No one and I mean no one wants to win more than the players and staff in our locker room. I am not happy with a loss but I am so damn proud of our football team today. Finally time to come home for 4 of 5 games and this team deserves a packed and energetic stadium on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/P39CmX7cGN — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) October 14, 2023

Jackson's HUGE game

Wild ride

What if ...

This game is just too full of “what ifs.” What if Duninion doesn’t slip, what if we hadn’t wasted the second quarter, what if we didn’t settle for FGs in the first quarter? #ArkansasFootball — Johnny D Pig (@JohnnyDPig) October 14, 2023

KJ makes the play

Saban's 200th Crimson victory

No. 11 Alabama survives second-half charge from Arkansas as Nick Saban reaches 200th win with program https://t.co/7Tzu3uN6E9 pic.twitter.com/onmJcck954 — College Football (@CollegeFootball) October 14, 2023

Almost

I am numb to Arkansas football now but if i wasn't I would have to say no. There are times when moral victories are good but not when you had several 1 score losses and your 2-5 on the season. pic.twitter.com/DFJMw60tO7 — Not voting in 2024 or any future election (@rob_outlaw) October 14, 2023

Long trip home

We love your love for the Hogs. If being an Arkansas football fan was easy and full of wins, hell, everyone would be one. So I know I appreciate you spending hard earned $ on our Rudy! — C V Munos (@rzrback47) October 14, 2023

Not fair to the young'uns

It’s not fair for young Razorback fans to endure what they have over the last 12 years. There are young fans that have seen maybe 2 fun years of Razorback Football, and there are old fans that are flat sick of it as well. — John (@Looney_Hog) October 14, 2023

Let's fire everybody

Razorback football is dead until we get a rockstar coach. Giving Pittman another year is just a wasted year. So depressing that we have fire another coach and pay the loser a massive buyout 👎 AD should probably get fired for giving him that contract 👍 — David Baker (@DavidBa04621745) October 14, 2023

Raking time

If not for the Arkansas Razorback football team, I don’t know if I would ever rake leaves. 🤔🤔😡😡🍁 — Queen Anne, Approximately (@jenheath9) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire