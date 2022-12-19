Twitter making Patriots butt of joke for game-losing lateral turnover

The New England Patriots seemingly kept trying to find ways to lose Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and then they finally succeeded.

With the game tied and likely headed into overtime, a lateral pass from wideout Jakobi Meyers with time expired in the fourth quarter sung the Patriots’ lullaby in humiliating fashion, when Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones snagged an interception and ran it into the end zone to end the night.

It’s like the Patriots forgot it was a tied game, prompting them to attempt a last-second play for the win. Sure, Meyers is the one responsible for throwing the interception, but a good coaching decision would have never put him in that situation in the first place.

And the same goes for running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who threw the first lateral to Meyers before the turnover.

As expected, it was open season for relentless jeering at the Patriots’ expense for what had to be one of the most embarrassing game endings in franchise history. Even former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was completely dumbfounded and angry at the end of the game.

Here’s what others are saying on social media.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire