Twitter loves the Rams’ signing of Allen Robinson

Outside of signing a few of their own free agents, the Los Angeles Rams had been relatively quiet this week. They lost several players, including Darious Williams, Von Miller and Austin Corbett, but they joined the fun on Thursday by agreeing to a three-year deal with Allen Robinson.

It’s a three-year deal worth $46.5 million, making him the Rams’ third receiver making more than $15 million per year. They’re now loaded at wide out, with Robinson joining Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson as Matthew Stafford’s top targets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the signing, with an overwhelmingly positive response from both Rams fans and media members who are thrilled to see Robinson finally have a capable quarterback.

And Allen Robinson finally has a viable QB. Good for him. https://t.co/omynkjFD6D — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 17, 2022

Matthew Stafford is by far the best QB Allen Robinson has ever played with. This should be fun. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) March 17, 2022

A-Rob is Moving to LA,

Got a Play Caller, A QB and the Bag. 🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾 https://t.co/2mT5fyRlXF — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) March 17, 2022

Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Robert Woods is an outrageous trio. Fair to wonder if OBJ returns now. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 17, 2022

ALLEN ROBINSON FINALLY HAS A QB — Skyler Carlin (@skyler_carlin) March 17, 2022

The rams have a million receivers — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) March 17, 2022

YES!!! Great player. Finally gets a quality QB. I love this. https://t.co/OEBk9U3gmR — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 17, 2022

Wow – this is a great contract for the Rams in a vacuum

– Odell probably gone

– trade Van Jefferson

– still confused as to why we’re doing this https://t.co/MREWqZrrqs — Steve Rebeiro (@steverebeiro) March 17, 2022

The Rams are so good at this. https://t.co/6XsuzUsuPP — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 17, 2022

Another reason I love this Robinson signing: 1. Takes pressure off Kupp to repeat his history season.

2. Woods does not have to rush back from ACL.

3. Question marks around OBJ's status.

4. Contested catch king. That seemed to be a major element missing until OBJ stepped in. — Brent Lancaster (@BrentRamcaster) March 17, 2022

