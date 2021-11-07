Twitter lost its mind after Stephon Gilmore intercepted Mac Jones

With the New England Patriots locked in a defensive battle with the Carolina Panthers, an old friend made his presence felt. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepted quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter.

Since being traded to the Panthers on October 6, Gilmore already has two interceptions with his new team. Recording his second interception on Sunday, Gilmore allowed the Carolina Panthers to get in position to kick a field goal and narrow the Patriots’ lead.

Following the interception, Twitter exploded, as Gilmore made an impact against his old team. Here are some of the best reactions as both teams continue to battle it out.

Of course Stephon Gilmore picks off Mac Jones.. why wouldn’t that happen? — Jack (@JackLinert14) November 7, 2021

a revenge game pick vs his former team for Stephon Gilmore..i feel like that stuff happens more times than not — Mike F. (@BurghFanatic412) November 7, 2021

The most predictable thing about this game https://t.co/FLa4o6G2gy — R☮ (@Rokkaaaaa) November 7, 2021

not Stephon Gilmore having a revenge game against the Pats🤦🏽‍♂️ — MiggyZ🇲🇽 (@ZamudioLuMig) November 7, 2021

Nice play Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/mWsphs7W70 — Bo 💫 (@sadbostonfan) November 7, 2021

Making my Sunday even worse https://t.co/Z5f1RqZzzC — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) November 7, 2021

Stephon Gilmore strikes again on defense, another interception, I know it means something to him because it's at home and vs the Pats, because of the way they shipped him outta town. — Chris Williams (@_justmy_opinion) November 7, 2021

Revenge game! Panthers in business and are +135 to beat the Pats at home. https://t.co/JOc2s0IaQV — Bookies.com (@bookies) November 7, 2021

With both defenses playing strongly, the interception may prove to be a key play in this contest.

