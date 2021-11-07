Twitter lost its mind after Stephon Gilmore intercepted Mac Jones

Danny Jaillet
·2 min read
With the New England Patriots locked in a defensive battle with the Carolina Panthers, an old friend made his presence felt. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepted quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter.

Since being traded to the Panthers on October 6, Gilmore already has two interceptions with his new team. Recording his second interception on Sunday, Gilmore allowed the Carolina Panthers to get in position to kick a field goal and narrow the Patriots’ lead.

Following the interception, Twitter exploded, as Gilmore made an impact against his old team. Here are some of the best reactions as both teams continue to battle it out.

With both defenses playing strongly, the interception may prove to be a key play in this contest.

