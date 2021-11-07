Twitter lost its mind after Stephon Gilmore intercepted Mac Jones
With the New England Patriots locked in a defensive battle with the Carolina Panthers, an old friend made his presence felt. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepted quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter.
Since being traded to the Panthers on October 6, Gilmore already has two interceptions with his new team. Recording his second interception on Sunday, Gilmore allowed the Carolina Panthers to get in position to kick a field goal and narrow the Patriots’ lead.
Following the interception, Twitter exploded, as Gilmore made an impact against his old team. Here are some of the best reactions as both teams continue to battle it out.
Stephon Gilmore interception against his former team! @BumpNrunGilm0re #KeepPounding
📺: #NEvsCAR on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/tVfjYY98jM
— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
Of course Stephon Gilmore picks off Mac Jones.. why wouldn’t that happen?
— Jack (@JackLinert14) November 7, 2021
a revenge game pick vs his former team for Stephon Gilmore..i feel like that stuff happens more times than not
— Mike F. (@BurghFanatic412) November 7, 2021
The most predictable thing about this game https://t.co/FLa4o6G2gy
— R☮ (@Rokkaaaaa) November 7, 2021
not Stephon Gilmore having a revenge game against the Pats🤦🏽♂️
— MiggyZ🇲🇽 (@ZamudioLuMig) November 7, 2021
Nice play Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/mWsphs7W70
— Bo 💫 (@sadbostonfan) November 7, 2021
Making my Sunday even worse https://t.co/Z5f1RqZzzC
— Shan Shariff (@1053SS) November 7, 2021
Stephon Gilmore strikes again on defense, another interception, I know it means something to him because it's at home and vs the Pats, because of the way they shipped him outta town.
— Chris Williams (@_justmy_opinion) November 7, 2021
Miss him😢 https://t.co/IcBf399B0H
— Jai (@Jaida_Woods) November 7, 2021
Revenge game!
Panthers in business and are +135 to beat the Pats at home. https://t.co/JOc2s0IaQV
— Bookies.com (@bookies) November 7, 2021
With both defenses playing strongly, the interception may prove to be a key play in this contest.
