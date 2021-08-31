Twitter lost its mind over Patriots cutting Cam Newton and making Mac Jones QB1

The New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, which means Bill Belichick is handing over his team to quarterback Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Their quarterback battle was one of the biggest competitions across the NFL, with Newton and Jones jockeying for QB1. Newton received the starter snaps for all of training camp and the preseason, but Jones managed to put together a strong set of performances, capped off with an efficient outing in the team’s preseason finale. That — combined with his work ethic and aptitude for the playbook — was enough to get him the job over Newton.

And perhaps because Newton wants to be a starter somewhere in 2021, the Patriots allowed him to hit the free-agent market.

Here’s a look at how NFL media members and fans reacted on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/RobMacNBA/status/1432710505395851264 https://twitter.com/ByChrisMason/status/1432714044394418179

https://twitter.com/ChicagoWhiteCub/status/1432709748533698569 https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1432713500686753806

https://twitter.com/ringernfl/status/1432713275662340105 https://twitter.com/pick_six22/status/1432709523207335936

https://twitter.com/JumboHart/status/1432711529607180293 https://twitter.com/minakimes/status/1432711714496262147

https://twitter.com/SethWickersham/status/1432715062641319946 https://twitter.com/cgasper/status/1432714991594004492

https://twitter.com/patscap/status/1432716381846491137 https://twitter.com/jeffphowe/status/1432710213807771661

https://twitter.com/TheTylerDragon/status/1432711484103172105 https://twitter.com/theStevenRuiz/status/1432708434558955523 https://twitter.com/DougKyed/status/1432713061140414471 It will be interesting to see where Newton lands next.

1

1