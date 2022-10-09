Twitter loses it over questionable roughing the passer call on Tom Brady

Logan Reardon
·2 min read

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's good to be the GOAT.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday.

With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:

At the time of the penalty, it was third-and-5 with just over three minutes to play. The 10-yard sack would've given the Falcons the ball with a chance to win the game, but Grady Jarrett's tackle was apparently too rough.

After the penalty, Brady iced the game by running out the clock. He completed a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans just before the two-minute warning, which allowed Tampa Bay to kneel down and end the contest.

Whenever Brady is involved in a controversial play, social media always takes the time to voice its displease. Sunday was no different, with most of Twitter acknowledging that the referees made a game-changing error in favor of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady, of course, played it cool after the game when asked about the play. He offered a simple response:

The Bucs are now 3-2 on the season, leading the NFC South with an upcoming date against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

