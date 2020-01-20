Twitter laughs at Rob Lowe's outwardly neutral stance at 49ers-Packers game

Rob Lowe would like you to know that he has a new emergency-themed drama premiering on Fox.

He would also like you to know that he’s a big fan of professional football while promoting said show during Sunday’s NFC championship.

The veteran actor was caught by Fox cameras in the stands while watching the San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers shortly after an advertisement for his upcoming show aired during a commercial break.

Who’s he pulling for?

Go NFL!

Football. NFL football to be precise.

Rob Lowe with the most neutral outfit. pic.twitter.com/6i3z2Vdwtd — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 20, 2020

In a first half that saw the 49ers race out to a 27-0 lead, Lowe’s apparel choice provided Twitter with a joy-filled diversion from the snoozer of a football game.







Rob Lowe may be the first person in history to wear an NFL hat to an NFL game. pic.twitter.com/5esunlaadS — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) January 20, 2020

“Come bust a move where the games are played. It's chill, it's fresh, it's Noah's Arcade.” pic.twitter.com/MsdVFsVwS2 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe looking like the best looking NFL official of all-time pic.twitter.com/Mgp2fYc9JR — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 20, 2020

"the nfl is... LITERALLY my favorite sports league" pic.twitter.com/K480qjvqC3 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 20, 2020

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka at the game. #GBvsSF pic.twitter.com/Uv9UfEHoyK — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 20, 2020

This game is LITERALLY getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/GtYSQWwWEs — SportsNation (@SportsNation) January 20, 2020

If Fox’s plan was to outfit Lowe in garb that would get bored NFL Twitter abuzz with excitement during a game that promised to be a blowout and indeed was a blowout, then bravo.

That’s marketing genius.

