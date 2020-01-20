Twitter laughs at Rob Lowe's outwardly neutral stance at 49ers-Packers game

Jason Owens

Rob Lowe would like you to know that he has a new emergency-themed drama premiering on Fox.

He would also like you to know that he’s a big fan of professional football while promoting said show during Sunday’s NFC championship.

The veteran actor was caught by Fox cameras in the stands while watching the San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers shortly after an advertisement for his upcoming show aired during a commercial break.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Who’s he pulling for?

Go NFL!

Football. NFL football to be precise.

In a first half that saw the 49ers race out to a 27-0 lead, Lowe’s apparel choice provided Twitter with a joy-filled diversion from the snoozer of a football game.



If Fox’s plan was to outfit Lowe in garb that would get bored NFL Twitter abuzz with excitement during a game that promised to be a blowout and indeed was a blowout, then bravo.

That’s marketing genius.

More from Yahoo Sports:

This is marketing brilliance. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
This is marketing brilliance. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

What to Read Next