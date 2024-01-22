Twitter and Justin Jefferson call out the league for posting insensitive picture

The divisional round of the playoffs has lived up to the billing. The Houston Texans held in there through the third quarter before the Baltimore Ravens took over for a 34-10 win and the San Francisco 49ers survived a resilient Green Bay Packers team for a 24-21 win.

Sunday afternoon was more of the same, as the Detroit Lions played a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers team and advanced to their first NFC Championship Game since 1991 with a 31-23 victory.

During the game, the league’s official Twitter/X account shared a picture of a sign from a Lions fan in the crowd as it was meant to resemble the opening press conference when head coach Dan Campbell took the job.

The original press conference was about biting a kneecap off but both of those were ACL injuries caused by safety Kerby Joseph on low open-field hits to the knees of T.J. Hockenson and Tyler Higbee.

The picture set off a lot of Vikings fans and even elicited a response from Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The NFL posting a sign celebrating two career altering injuries is insane https://t.co/7ucrcdtyNC — Jason (@_jason_777) January 21, 2024

wouldn't have tweeted this one but ok https://t.co/1ybCKr9CjB — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) January 21, 2024

NFL celebrating the season-ending knee injuries of two players along with Lions fans. Wow. Bet TJ Hockenson and Tyler Higbee didn't find it funny. https://t.co/I6tatWDcAV — Aime DeWitt (@_Skol_Sister_) January 21, 2024

not sure you want to tweet this, bestie. https://t.co/SF3pBgQ3qd — Kevin Fielder 🇺🇸🇫🇮 (@RivalsFielder) January 21, 2024

NFL: We take pride in Keeping Players Safe.

Also the NFL: 👇🏼👇🏼#NFL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/THkr7wA6c1 — Legend of Corra 😈 (@cmaek09) January 22, 2024

What a joke. The league that cares SO much about player safety is promoting this crap? Really? https://t.co/twA5aKgg5f — Kyle Ashton (@beefdaddy4) January 21, 2024

I really don’t think this sign has anything to do with literally knee injuries, but this person did not think this through. https://t.co/cgxQkRFJfY — xtina (@xtina1229) January 22, 2024

I wonder what Tyler Higbee and tj hock think about their employer celebrating their career altering injuries. https://t.co/I8OUviXrCq — Logan Orazem (@LOrazem11) January 22, 2024

NFL cares about player safety https://t.co/v2RAvmq4Bw — Vikings Central (@VikesCentral) January 21, 2024

We love celebrating injuries… 🤡 https://t.co/nTsatqOyHq — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩 ⚡️ (@eli_corbett) January 21, 2024

Can't believe this is still up Hey NFL https://t.co/jL9sALc2GK pic.twitter.com/FSDooA3zef — Ross (@hubbs76) January 22, 2024

Yeah, that's pretty swell coming from the league's official account. https://t.co/5u7vxtJXDP — Minnesota Vikings Football at The Daily Norseman (@DailyNorseman) January 21, 2024

I can’t believe people are actually mad about this. Does no one remember the Dan Campbell presser?!? https://t.co/7k0vAgnV2d — Jason Wells (@Wellsy_07) January 22, 2024

That the league amplifies the kneecap hits while pretending they care about player safety is at best hypocritical. https://t.co/sXYc3YvHMj — Gregg Swedberg (@ThatsALottaGs) January 21, 2024

This is pathetic by the league to post this considering what happened to T.J Hockenson and Tyler Higbee. https://t.co/TSfTlETcnE — Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) January 21, 2024

This is such an incredibly bad look for the Lions and for the NFL endorsing season ending injuries. https://t.co/87koUpiD54 — Marissa Voss™ (@marissavoss) January 22, 2024

This is uhh not great https://t.co/hrNMxwTGtw — Deshawn Vaughan (@vikingsfans16) January 21, 2024

“…and one league seems to LOVE torn TE ACLs!” https://t.co/hBrwJvL3uU pic.twitter.com/ESClAfgFcp — Jeff Brown (@jbrown_tc) January 21, 2024

Real classy move by this fan and the NFL for supporting boasting about seriously injuring players in 2 dirty hits that should have been flagged… https://t.co/hvtbDY5hcZ — Jess 🎃 (@Jezza182) January 21, 2024

This is a WILD tweet coming from the NFL account https://t.co/x1G5woyvUH — erin alyce (@herooine) January 22, 2024

