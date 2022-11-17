Twitter: Jaylin Williams, Arkansas nation react to Trevon Brazile’s MASSIVE jam

E. Wayne Bolin
Time will tell for Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh.

The freshman wing could only watch the final 15 minutes of his team’s 71-56 win over South Dakota on Wednesday. He left after the under-16 timeout in the second half, his left leg carrying little weight as he went to the locker room and did not return to game action.

Walsh was back on the floor about six game-minutes later, at least. He was near the Razorbacks’ bench on a stationary bicycle before walking back to the locker room on his own.

Arkansas barely needed him, despite his 10 points in 16 minutes. Ricky Council led four Arkansas scorers in double figures with 19 points. The Razorbacks scored 23 points off 20 South Dakota State turnovers, as well.

Trevon Brazile left in the final 90 seconds after an earth-rocking dunk to give him 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Check it out, along with other Arkansas reactions, below.

Jordan Walsh tried to tough it out

Ricky Council Jr. is explosive

Rare in this day and age

Eric Musselman always celebrates in style

Winning walking away

Council is first in a long time

Arkansas AD knows what's up

Jaylin Williams never quite did that

Take note of Anthony Black

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

