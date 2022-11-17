Twitter: Jaylin Williams, Arkansas nation react to Trevon Brazile’s MASSIVE jam

Time will tell for Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh.

The freshman wing could only watch the final 15 minutes of his team’s 71-56 win over South Dakota on Wednesday. He left after the under-16 timeout in the second half, his left leg carrying little weight as he went to the locker room and did not return to game action.

Walsh was back on the floor about six game-minutes later, at least. He was near the Razorbacks’ bench on a stationary bicycle before walking back to the locker room on his own.

Arkansas barely needed him, despite his 10 points in 16 minutes. Ricky Council led four Arkansas scorers in double figures with 19 points. The Razorbacks scored 23 points off 20 South Dakota State turnovers, as well.

Trevon Brazile left in the final 90 seconds after an earth-rocking dunk to give him 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Check it out, along with other Arkansas reactions, below.

Jordan Walsh tried to tough it out

Muss don’t see Jordan Walsh limping around???? 😭😭😭😭 — pinto (@pinto479) November 17, 2022

Ricky Council Jr. is explosive

C4 is EXPLOSIVE pic.twitter.com/oQYZBfF1cN — #10 Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 17, 2022

Rare in this day and age

Arkansas – Anthony Black specifically – just forced South Dakota State into a 10-second violation. Beautiful. — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) November 17, 2022

Eric Musselman always celebrates in style

Custom kicks from @EricPMusselman to celebrate 500 games at BWA pic.twitter.com/1eBFz1tG5A — #10 Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 17, 2022

Winning walking away

Arkansas has emptied the bench in 2 consecutive games. All 14 available players have played vs. Fordham and SDSU — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 17, 2022

Council is first in a long time

Ricky Council IV is the first player to lead @RazorbackMBB in Game Score (an overall performance rating) in each of the first 3 games of a season since Moses Kingsley in 2015-16. — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 17, 2022

Arkansas AD knows what's up

Jaylin Williams never quite did that

Take note of Anthony Black

Black is the 4th @RazorbackMBB player to reach 5+ pts, 5+ rebs, 5+ asts and 4+ steals in a game in the past 3 seasons (4 total times by 4 players), after 4 did so in the previous 16 seasons combined (5 total times by 4 players). https://t.co/fS8sFFmrvt — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 17, 2022

