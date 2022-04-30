Twitter isn’t loving the Bears’ selection of Jaquan Brisker in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears doubled down on defense in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. After selecting cornerback Kyler Gordon, the Bears drafted defensive back Jaquan Brisker out of Penn State with their second pick of the round at 48th overall.

Brisker immediately upgrades a safety position that has underwhelmed the last few seasons. He’s versatile on defense and new head coach Matt Eberflus should have fun utilizing him in both run and passing coverages.

While the Bears are ecstatic with their pick, it appears the fans are not as happy they went with another defender instead of helping quarterback Justin Fields and the offense.

Here are the Twitter reactions from the Bears’ second pick of the evening.

I'm sure Bears fans will be fine. https://t.co/NrlUpHxgkP — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) April 30, 2022

Joke. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) April 30, 2022

Gonna be honest don’t love two defensive pick to start tho. Not gonna lose my mind cause it fits our needs and I like how Flus is building the defense up where we do have more holes imo — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) April 30, 2022

Who cares about helping your quarterback, right? — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 30, 2022

#Bears are having a draft — Nate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) April 30, 2022

Sorry Justin. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) April 30, 2022

Neither Gordon nor Brisker can play receiver, last time I checked, but it looks like both can start right away in the secondary. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) April 30, 2022

I actually like Brisker … but Fields right now has to be hitting up LJackson and saying, "I feel you, my guy!" — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) April 30, 2022

Uhhhhh — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) April 30, 2022

Impossible for Fields to succeed in this organization #chicagobears — John B. (@coffeeistheway) April 30, 2022

Noooooooooooooooooooo — Zach Rimbos (@ZachRimbosBD) April 30, 2022

Brisker locks down the role for slot corner — Cole Van Wey (@ColeVanWey50) April 30, 2022

The Bears secondary just became an enormous strength. — Ryan Heckman (@TheRyanHeckman) April 30, 2022

So what one of these DBs are they converting to WR? Someone please tell this franchise it’s no longer 1985. — Michael Gus (@MichaelGus57) April 30, 2022

I’m a fan of Ryan Poles taking the best player available INSTEAD of drafting for need. Pick players that you know can play at a high level — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 30, 2022

Ryan Poles must have incredible faith in Justin Fields giving him the Aaron Rodgers treatment this early… — 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 (@BestHumanTalent) April 30, 2022

first one was great, but two corners with the first two picks is absurd. I am over the ryan poles honeymoon officially. miss me with that defensive emphasis. — Robert🌙 (@RobertZeglinski) April 30, 2022

Would’ve liked offense but brisker is cool — MikeyBets (@RealMikeyBets) April 30, 2022

Typical Bears…. defense defense defense… We're stuck in the 80's still thinking defense wins championships. — Lerrato 🐻⬇️ (@chilerrato) April 30, 2022

Some people may be upset but the Bears got 2 day 1 starters in the secondary with pro bowl potential — Lucas Perfetti (@LucasPerfetti46) April 30, 2022

I'm not going to be upset until we pass on WR again in 2 hours. The secondary is set, and it's good. — ZAN (@ZANmadden) April 30, 2022

Agreed with the Gordon pick but definitely not a fan of that one. Stop. Investing. In. Defense. — Beau Rehner (@BeauRehner) April 30, 2022

Here is my rapid, minutes-after-the-pick evaluation of the Bears' selection of Penn State S Jaquan Brisker at No. 48. – Fills an obvious need.

– Some good OL and DL were available.

– Bears have obvious questions/concerns about the WR class. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 30, 2022

1

1