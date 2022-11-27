Twitter holds Ohio State accountable for embarrassing loss to Michigan

You have to love social media, especially when it comes to the passionate musings of sports fans. That was never more apparent than when Ohio State got embarrassed in the second half against Michigan on Saturday afternoon in the latest installment of “The Game.”

Things looked pretty good in the first half, despite the Buckeyes leaving some points on the field because of a few mistakes and missed opportunities in a half in which they looked like the far better team. It simply wasn’t meant to be in a second half that was full of blown assignments, undisciplined play, and a lack of fire.

Twitter wasn’t having it after the game as many in Buckeye Nation and beyond took to the free app to let their feelings know. We don’t love misery, but it loves company, so here we go.

That's probably being kind

How Michigan doing Ohio State pic.twitter.com/z64aGx2Sd2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 26, 2022

Or anything close to it ...

Ohio State gave up five touchdowns of 45+ yards and scored only three points in the second half. Can’t have that combination. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 26, 2022

This is probably taking it too far

Ryan Day trying to get into the Ohio State facility tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/9c87Eh6MJJ — Brian Y (@byysports) November 26, 2022

Well, it's true that this is how things are measured at Ohio State

Every Ohio State coach’s overall record is going to look impressive. 3/4 of their schedule is made up of Rutgers and Northwestern (no disrespect). Day has gotten blown out by Michigan twice, blown out by Alabama in the title game and lost to Oregon at home. It is what it is. https://t.co/Msc3bu5ldZ — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 26, 2022

This is where things are now sadly ...

Ohio State fans chanting "WE WANT URBAN" as he's breaking down the loss lmaooo pic.twitter.com/lQGD3UqVdo — Kevin Harrish (@Kevinish) November 26, 2022

I remember those (these) days ...

The 1990s are back. Tennessee is good again. Tulane is good. Everybody is playing a new Pokemon game. And talented Ohio State squads are pooping their pants against Michigan. The rivalry has shifted. It's 1996 again. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 26, 2022

Well, don't hold back now

Complete embarrassment. Complete and utter embarrassment by this Ohio State team and coaching staff. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 26, 2022

I'll be the first to say it -- maybe it's time to reprioritize some things in your life

I just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party because of this game. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at a hotel. This team has ruined my life and my party. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye Ohio State. I am no longer a fan. pic.twitter.com/RVHZHaH9ll — ADONIS (@AdonisFRO17) November 26, 2022

Maybe, but the clock is still ticking no?

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will have had likely first round picks Justin Fields, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Chase Young, and Jeff Okudah… and has one Playoff win and zero national titles to show for it. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 26, 2022

Now everyone has to live this for another year

That should do it. Michigan waving goodbye to Ohio State pic.twitter.com/Y7MVQCaVRM — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 26, 2022

Ouch!

Michigan has outscored Ohio State 86-50 since Ryan Day said he wanted to hang 100 on 'em. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) November 26, 2022

I don't know if I'll sleep tonight

Ohio State fans looking at Ryan Day pic.twitter.com/tce9FYHMLj — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 26, 2022

This puts it into perspective

I love my alma mater and I’m not trying to be dramatic, but this is an inflection point is this era of The Game. There are 3 year players leaving who have never beaten Michigan. 4 year players who will be 1-2 (no 2020 game). Wild to think about considering the last 20 seasons. — Joshua Perry (@RIP_JEP) November 26, 2022

I would say Ohio State will remember this, but it didn't work this year so ...

Michigan planted their flag in the middle of the Ohio State "O" 💀​pic.twitter.com/P7Btl3Ljya — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 26, 2022

I think this is video from the second half

Ohio State on defense today: pic.twitter.com/ltQNDc8pNs — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 26, 2022

Sometimes its about execution and discipline. It's not always coach speak.

It’s so clear that Ohio State is the better team. This should be a fairly easy win. It’s so annoying. — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) November 26, 2022

Some folks had issues with the play calling

Ohio State has 5 stars everywhere and all Ryan Day wants to do is run bubble screens and swing passes — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 26, 2022

It does feel a little bit like this to be honest

Ohio State fans the last 2 years 😂 pic.twitter.com/1D8nyBEdSv — Just (@BeatOhioState) November 27, 2022

It's hard to argue with this after the last two years

3) Ohio State is a soft program. I don’t know exactly how it happened or when it started but that’s where we are. Have to own that part. And I’m not just taking physically. — Beau Bishop (@BeauBishop) November 26, 2022

Even the hot take master is piling on

Holy Woody Hayes: Michigan 45, THE Ohio State 23. IN COLUMBUS! Under the circumstances, this has to be the most humiliating Buckeyes' home loss in the history of this rivalry. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 26, 2022

This might be a thing?

This is two straight years that Ohio State has had more 5-star recruits and more future NFL draft picks than Michigan, but lost because Jim Harbaugh out-coached Ryan Day. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 26, 2022

A master troll from an in-state program

Hey Ohio State fans, if you need a team to watch in a Conference Championship game this year, you can cheer for us 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jivlejqVov — Sidelines – Toledo 🚀 (@SSN_Toledo) November 26, 2022

And now what?

Remember when Ohio State fired their defensive coordinator after the Michigan game last year just to hire defensive genius Jim Knowles for the exact same thing to happen 😂😂😂 — Richard (Not Down Bad Right Now) (@umichwolverine1) November 26, 2022

Some OSU fans are now getting a taste of what the 90s were like

If you didn't live through the Cooper era, now you know what it's like — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) November 26, 2022

