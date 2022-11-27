Twitter holds Ohio State accountable for embarrassing loss to Michigan

6
Phil Harrison
·6 min read

You have to love social media, especially when it comes to the passionate musings of sports fans. That was never more apparent than when Ohio State got embarrassed in the second half against Michigan on Saturday afternoon in the latest installment of “The Game.”

Things looked pretty good in the first half, despite the Buckeyes leaving some points on the field because of a few mistakes and missed opportunities in a half in which they looked like the far better team. It simply wasn’t meant to be in a second half that was full of blown assignments, undisciplined play, and a lack of fire.

Twitter wasn’t having it after the game as many in Buckeye Nation and beyond took to the free app to let their feelings know. We don’t love misery, but it loves company, so here we go.

That's probably being kind

Or anything close to it ...

This is probably taking it too far

Well, it's true that this is how things are measured at Ohio State

This is where things are now sadly ...

I remember those (these) days ...

Well, don't hold back now

I'll be the first to say it -- maybe it's time to reprioritize some things in your life

Maybe, but the clock is still ticking no?

Now everyone has to live this for another year

Ouch!

I don't know if I'll sleep tonight

This puts it into perspective

I would say Ohio State will remember this, but it didn't work this year so ...

I think this is video from the second half

Sometimes its about execution and discipline. It's not always coach speak.

Some folks had issues with the play calling

It does feel a little bit like this to be honest

It's hard to argue with this after the last two years

Even the hot take master is piling on

This might be a thing?

A master troll from an in-state program

And now what?

Some OSU fans are now getting a taste of what the 90s were like

[listicle id=101253]

[vertical-gallery id=101264]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

Recommended Stories