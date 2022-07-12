Twitter hilariously reacts to Steelers stadium name change
The internet remains undefeated. With the news on Monday that the Pittsburgh Steelers were changing the name of Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium after 15 years, the internet came out in force to roast the decision in a way only Twitter can do it.
Heinz Field is changing its name to Acrisure Stadium, after its new sponsor, a Michigan-based insurance company.
This is the worst thing to happen to Heinz Field since Bane. pic.twitter.com/ntaZclQoCZ
— Korked Bats (@korkedbats) July 11, 2022
Heinz Field vs. Acrisure Stadium pic.twitter.com/7bcXFIE2ES
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 11, 2022
Will you ever call it Acrisure Stadium?
Me: pic.twitter.com/DR1WVRB9aX
— Henny Frickett 🥃 – Sultan of Seltzers (@joefrk) July 11, 2022
Acrisure Stadium? Heinz Field? What does #Steelers legend Rocky Bleier think the new stadium should have been named? @KDKA #Sports pic.twitter.com/CrZufnbeph
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) July 12, 2022
Ain’t no one calling it Acrisure. It’s Heinz till the day I D.I.E pic.twitter.com/hKIkKe6lgo
— Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) July 11, 2022
She’s a 10 but calls Heinz Field, Acrisure Stadium 🏈
— Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) July 12, 2022
The Steelers going from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium pic.twitter.com/nkpkqjZxhi
— JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) July 11, 2022
Mike, what’s your thoughts on Acrisure Stadium ? pic.twitter.com/e34z7YD7Iy
— Bryce (@the412kid_) July 11, 2022
Expecting to go to a game at Heinz Field and going to Acrisure Stadium instead pic.twitter.com/gz5mCrLwr7
— Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) July 11, 2022
The Steelers trying to casually change their stadium name from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium
— BetQL (@betqlapp) July 11, 2022
Steelers: Acrisure Stadium
Yinzers: pic.twitter.com/nO9hT1sezj
— Drew Herchko (@RocketChassis) July 11, 2022
