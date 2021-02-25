Twitter had plenty to say about Mitchell Trubisky never having thrown a Pick Six

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mitchell Trubisky has been one of the NFL’s punchlines for the last couple of years. That’s what happens when you’re average quarterback drafted ahead of two of the league’s best young quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

While Trubisky’s future in Chicago is likely done — he’s set to become a free agent next month — that hasn’t stopped the Trubisky conversation. Especially when CBS Sports picked up an interesting nugget about Trubisky.

Since the merger, Trubisky is the only quarterback that has started 50-plus games and hasn’t thrown a Pick Six in his career.

While that stat isn’t going to get Trubisky a contract extension, it did spark quite the conversation. As you can imagine, Twitter had plenty to say about this random factoid that could come off as a defense of Trubisky. And a lot of people had plenty of fun at Trubisky’s expense.

List

Bears 2021 free agency preview: Has Mitchell Trubisky's time run out?

Recommended Stories

  • Licht: Buccaneers open to giving Brady a contract extension

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension. General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.

  • Akiem Hicks on Bears hiring Sean Desai: ‘Couldn’t have made a better choice’

    A key veteran defensive player has come out in support of the Bears hiring Sean Desai as their new defensive coordinator last month.

  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua - what happens now as Fury frustration grows?

    Since Anthony Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in December, boxing fans have been waiting in anticipation for news of the super fight they all want to see: Joshua vs Tyson Fury. There’s little doubt the 'Battle of the Brits' would be a huge sporting highlight well beyond the ring and capture the imagination in the UK. But, as with many proposed big fights, the pathway to the fight happening is far from easy. Here is where the two camps stand on the hugely anticipated, proposed mega bout. What has happened? Tyson Fury has expressed frustration that the mega-fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown with Anthony Joshua "is no further forward today than we were a year ago”. This in spite of the promoters on both sides having reported in January and February that a contract is going back and forth between the lawyers of the respective teams. The blockbuster fight between WBC champion Fury and IBF, WBO and WBA champion Joshua is set to be the richest fight ever between two Britons with the protagonists expected to earn £100 million each. A two-fight deal has been agreed between the pair with a 50/50 split for the first contest, and a 60/40 split for the winner/loser in a second encounter. At present, the Middle East, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, is the favoured location for the first fight, with the organisers aiming to have the second fight in the UK late in the year. What has Fury said? Fury, clearly frustrated at the contract dragging out, stressed in a video interview with ESPN, his paymasters in the USA, under promoter Bob Arum's Top Rank boxing company, that he will fight twice in 2021, regardless of whether the Joshua fight goes ahead. "I should have boxed [in December 2020], because I've been so inactive. I've been out for over a year. By the time I fight again, looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens, that will be a year and six months out of the ring, which is not ideal preparation for any super fight," explained the unbeaten 32-year-old. "They've had a full year to try and make this fight happen," Fury said. "Since the last [Deontay] Wilder fight, even before the Wilder fight, they were talking about a fight potentially between me and Joshua. They've had a full year to make something happen, and it hasn't happened as of yet. It is what it is. We're no further forward today than we were a year ago." What does Joshua think? Cryptically, that all contradicts a tweet by Joshua earlier this week in which the IBF, WBA and WBO champion appeared to give an update on the fight, saying: “Another positive meeting with 258 Management. They’ve informed me things are shaping up nicely. They will be sharing the update with Eddie [Hearn] and you’ll be hearing from me soon.” Joshua has also this week branded himself as 'the boss' in this fight, adding that a fight is being worked on for June this year. “They have been working in negotiations. They updated my promotional team about how things are going, they updated me. “It is getting close to things being normal. We’re working on a date for around June. So if Tyson is serious, which I think he is, he’ll know where to come and fight the boss. I’m ready. I’m really looking forward to competition – all I want to do is fight, fight, fight. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.” So what is going on? Major fights often take weeks, even months to complete. Arum, Fury's promoter, has said that matters were moving along, and told The Telegraph: ”that it is akin to two major companies merging". “The negotiations have been pleasant, it’s proceeding like every big fight does," explained Arum. "We made changes, they accept some, they send it back, back and forth. And all I can say is that the issues are gradually dwindling.” “That’s what you want to do in this type of situation, you want to diminish the number of issues. And now the number of issues is less than a handful, so I am very optimistic that this is gonna go over the line.” Will the fight be made? The Telegraph understands that the contract is moving forward towards finalisation, with the finer details being agreed, before the promoters tender the bids from territories aiming to host the fight. "The way [COVID-19] is at the moment, I don't think [negotiations] got much to do with the fighters. It's to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It's to do with everything but the fight itself," said Fury. "If that fight doesn't happen this summer, it's got to happen sooner or later," added Fury. "But Top Rank has to give me two fights this year. I will fight two times on [Top Rank network partner] ESPN. I don't care who it is. If it's not Joshua, we're looking to fight in April or early May, and the end of the year. If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year. Bang, bang. So, 2021 is looking bright."

  • Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 2.0 sends Bears a playmaker in first round

    The Chicago Bears receive pass-catching help from Mel Kiper in his 2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

  • Boston owner Wyc Grousbeck on the Celtics: what you need to know

    The Celtics owner and team governor opened up about the team's struggles, and where he stands on them.

  • Urban Meyer embodies the hubris of the US sports industry

    Powerful figures like the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach believe they are above reproach – because for much of their careers they have been Urban Meyer has won three national college titles. Photograph: Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports Just when you think the NFL cannot sink any deeper into its own particular brand of win-at-all-costs shamelessness. Just when you think the sport as a collective has broken through the cycle of player arrests, out-of-control assistant coaches and the system of enabling that extends from the high school ranks all the way to the commissioner’s office, along comes Urban Meyer. College football’s enabler-in-chief has moved to the professional ranks. The three-time national championship-winning college coach has been handed the keys to the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. Already, he has brought with him controversy. Earlier this month, Meyer dipped back into the college game to hire former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle to serve as his conditioning czar in Jacksonville. Doyle, who was on the staff at Iowa from 1999-2019, left the school in June after several former Iowa players accused him of racism, abuse, and bullying. Meyer defended the hire. “I vet everyone on our staff,” Meyer said. “We did a very good job vetting that one.” Within 48 hours, Doyle had resigned under public pressure. The Jaguars moved on to their second choice. Meyer continued to plot and plan the team’s offseason. But the Doyle hire-then-fire should not be forgotten. It is a reminder that, even at the professional level, Meyer will not change. A Jaguar, a leopard, whatever, will never change its spots. In just the last month, figures of power across sport have been fired or forced to step aside for abusing their power or enabling others to do so. The Seattle Mariners’ CEO, Kevin Mather, quit this week after audio surfaced of him questioning the language skills, ability and value of his own players. New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was fired after he confirmed an ESPN story that he sent graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016. Dig through all of the professional leagues and you will see the same theme: Hubris. The big, bad, powerful figures who believe they’re above accountability and reproach – because for much of their careers they have been. You can point to Mickey Callaway, the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach who is accused of making inappropriate advances toward at least five women in the sports media industry – and is still employed by the team. Or you can trawl through the toxic waste dump that is the Houston Texans organization. Or you can point back to Meyer. Hiring Doyle was an easy decision for Meyer. Others might have considered the ethics. Not Meyer. He has spent his career immune from consequences. Controversy has followed everywhere he has worked, and yet he has always graduated to bigger and better things. Meyer has always been a walking testament to that philosophy that to win big in college football, a school must sell its soul. Every college program he has touched has won at the highest level, and in nearly all cases he left in disgrace. He walked away from Florida in 2010 after winning two national titles, citing health reasons. The cost: a program rocked by roster manipulation, a toxic culture and more than 30 reported player arrests across six seasons. In 2018, he walked away from Ohio State after winning a national championship, again citing health concerns. The cost: a program beset by off-the-field scandal, including the enabling of assistant coach Zach Smith, whose alleged domestic violence while working for Meyer at Florida and Ohio State led to Meyer being suspended for three games in his final season. Smith’s abuse brought to light a pattern of enabling behavior from Meyer that will forever tarnish his reputation. He won, but at what cost? After leaving Ohio State, Meyer said that he was “done coaching”. It was the same thing he said when he walked out on Florida. It drained too much from him, physically and mentally, he said. Back in his days and upstart coach at Bowling Green, he says he shed 15lbs every season. At the height of Florida’s excellence, he lost 35lbs. All of this is part of a carefully crafted narrative: Meyer as a meticulous leader and winner, someone who pushed his teams and himself to the brink, but who in doing so brought success. Do not weep for him, though. That has always been a big part of the message. He was just caught up in the world of big-time college sports. This is what you have to do to win. There is no nobility among the national contenders. They lie and they cheat and they bludgeon their way to the top. That’s the system. He was just playing the game. And really, honestly, it drained a lot out of him, because he has always been a good, family man on the inside. Besides. They were all just allegations anyway. The star player who attacked an assistant coach and was punished with up-downs. The player who slapped a woman at a bar and was punished with a three-game suspension. The unpunished coach caught using a racial slur. The use of walking boots on the sideline to fake injuries in order to circumvent drug tests. The deleting of texts prior to an investigation into the cover-up of a domestic abuse accusation. Allegations. All Meyer has denied. It has been the same cycle at every stop. He gets caught in the act, he denies and obfuscates, he gets through the scandal and then he walks away on his own terms. After the final days of his scandal-ridden Florida run, Meyer landed a cushy media job with ESPN, the same entertainment entity that had used its journalistic arm to expose much of the misbehavior that led to Meyer leaving Florida in the first place. The cycle continued once he left Ohio State. He survived the revelations about his abusive assistant coach – just. And then he walked away on his own terms, straight into a plum analyst job at Fox Sports. He was invited back to the university to teach a character and leadership course. His book, unironically titled Lessons in Leadership, continues to sell well on Amazon. Moving on up to the NFL might be Meyer’s greatest glow-up yet. After walking away from Ohio State in disgrace, he’s now handed the keys to an NFL franchise and the highest-rated quarterback prospect to enter the league in almost a decade: Trevor Lawrence. As other powerful sports figures are let go for their abuse of power, Meyer continues to climb. He will be different in the NFL, his defenders promise. No sports figure has been the subject of more He Has Changed profiles. And even that says more about Meyer than the industry that covers him: most people do not need four or five profiles about their evolution. They change, or they’re ushered out of the industry. That battle has been an endless struggle for Meyer. A fight between the man, the leader, the coach, the powerful figure he wants to be, and the one he is. A portrait by Wright Thompson for ESPN The Magazine paints a grim picture. Meyer is miserable when he works and happy when he does not. He hates that feeling, happiness. It gnaws at him. Happiness is for others, for losers. It’s why he’s always drawn back to coaching. And once he’s back in, he cannot help himself. The thing about Meyer, the special something that has separated him from the rest, is his willingness to sink to places that others refuse to. Even in the cesspit of collegiate athletics, people have limits. Meyer does not. It’s what the Jaguars are banking on in bringing him to the NFL. It’s why he felt entitled enough to hire a strength and conditioning coach with accusations of racism still clouding his character. Meyer is a harbinger for the eternal question that faces all of sports. Winning is great. Parades are fun. But is it worth this?

  • Houston Rockets release DeMarcus Cousins after 25 games

    The Houston Rockets have released DeMarcus Cousins after just 25 games. Cousins was waived this week after signing a $2.3 million contract with Houston in the offseason. The 30-year-old Cousins was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this season playing in a reserve role.

  • Panthers ready to move on from Teddy Bridgewater over ‘physical limitations’

    The Panthers are ready to make a change at quarterback and they don't care who knows it.

  • Report: Panthers ‘have gotten some calls’ on Teddy Bridgewater, talks stalled

    Rapoport also says the Panthers have gotten calls about Bridgewater but those talks are now "stuck," as is everything else on the quarterback landscape.

  • Report: Trade talks have slowed for Raiders QB Marcus Mariota due to contract incentives

    On the surface, Marcus Mariota's contract looks perfect for a team looking for a potential starter this coming season. So, reports that the Raiders were fielding a lot of calls from teams looking to acquire him in trade. But according to NFL ...

  • Hornets remain brilliant clutch situations as Malik Monk, LaMelo Ball shine in comeback win

    Wednesday was a microcosm of Charlotte's seasons as they fought back on the road to earn a big comeback victory against the Suns.

  • Why the Billy Donovan-Zach LaVine relationship matters long-term for Bulls

    The All-Star guard is on his sixth coach in his seventh season, but, in Billy Donovan, this one has the makings of a long-term relationship.

  • Watch: Titans’ Derrick Henry already in the gym preparing for 2021

    Henry continues to keep himself in phenomenal shape.

  • Chris Godwin: Tom Brady changed Bucs’ mentality to make us know we would win

    Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin says the arrival of Tom Brady changed the team’s entire outlook in 2020. Godwin says Brady turned the Buccaneers into a team so confident that no one in the locker room ever doubted they were going to end up winning the Super Bowl. “I think the biggest thing that he [more]

  • John Harbaugh surprised Baltimore diners by picking up entire tab

    The longtime Ravens head coach was extra generous this week.

  • Mel Kiper reverses, sends Cowboys a CB in latest 2021 mock draft

    The Dallas Cowboys are in need of secondary help and it comes early in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

  • Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal learns Casey Mize's splitter: 'I want it to be a plus pitch'

    Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal tried to fix his changeup grip this winter, and then it became a splitter. Now he wants to replicate Casey Mize.

  • Russell Wilson's price tag revealed as more NFL teams show interest in Seahawks QB

    How much is Russell Wilson really worth in a trade?

  • Colts listed as a top landing spot for WR Allen Robinson

    CBS Sports lists Indy as a top landing spot for Allen Robinson.

  • Hamlin slaps down speculation over JGR's youth movement

    Denny Hamlin is NASCAR's current points leader and locked in at Joe Gibbs Racing with a contract extension inked at the start of his 17th season with the organization. Hamlin slapped down a segment that dissected last weekend's wins by JGR drivers Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell.