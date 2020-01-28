Twitter hacks spread beyond NFL and its teams

The OurMine Twitter hack has become more than an NFL phenomenon.

On Tuesday, the UFC account and the ESPN SportsCenter account were commandeered by OurMine. Others either have been or may be targeted next.

“Hi, it’s OurMine again,” says the message posted on both accounts. “Well internet security still bad in this world so we are back. Today will be crazy so be ready for the news.”

The NFL issued a statement on Tuesday morning regarding hacks that occurred on Sunday and Monday, indicating that the league is working with appropriate law-enforcement agencies.