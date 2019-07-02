Twitter goes wild over Serena Williams' Wimbledon outfit, complete with glitter nail polish and Nike swoosh made with 34 Swarovski crystals

All eyes were on Center Court as Serena Williams made her Wimbledon debut on July 2.

Williams raised eyebrows in an ever-untraditional uniform that featured a Wimbledon-required all-white silhouette with deep side cutouts, a low ponytail and thick gold hoop earrings. The champion's outfit also featured a one-of-a-kind Nike "Swoosh" that was decked out in 34 gold Swarovski crystals.

The former Wimbledon champion also donned glitter nail polish and a quilted white hairband.

Though technically adhering to the Wimbledon Championships’ strict all-white dress code, Williams drew quite the reaction from the Center Court crowd who had become accustomed to classic tennis dresses from players like 2018 champion Angelique Kerber from day one of the tournament.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to step out later in the week to cheer on her friend at the competition.

Williams, who won her first match against Italian powerhouse Giulia Gatto-Monticone, is gearing up for another tick on the Wimbledon Championship belt as she heads into her next match against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

