Twitter goes wild over Deshaun Watson’s blooper-worthy backward pass

The German word “Schadenfreude” is defined as “Malicious joy” and “Pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune.” In the case of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, you could argue that the schadenfreude over his horrible season is well-placed.

The clown show continued on Sunday when the Browns took on the Tennessee Titans. Cleveland’s defense has been on lock as it has been all season long, but it really doesn’t matter when your quarterback is doing stuff like this.

As we would expect, social media had a lot to say about it.

 

