Twitter goes wild over Deshaun Watson’s blooper-worthy backward pass

The German word “Schadenfreude” is defined as “Malicious joy” and “Pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune.” In the case of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, you could argue that the schadenfreude over his horrible season is well-placed.

The clown show continued on Sunday when the Browns took on the Tennessee Titans. Cleveland’s defense has been on lock as it has been all season long, but it really doesn’t matter when your quarterback is doing stuff like this.

What the hell was Deshaun Watson thinking here? Who throws this backwards when wrapped up by a defender? pic.twitter.com/YKj6ljuVbt — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) September 24, 2023

As we would expect, social media had a lot to say about it.

OMG — he did the Full Aaron Brooks. Never do the Full Aaron Brooks. https://t.co/snrYQd5LoO — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 24, 2023

I only paused my laughter just long enough to type this. And now I’m laughing hysterically again 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Browns https://t.co/BWv07F2HMU — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) September 24, 2023

Aaron Brooks did it better https://t.co/g3GAzCmd00 — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) September 24, 2023

A reminder of what a fully guaranteed $230m contract can buy you. https://t.co/qVchM5xLQt — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) September 24, 2023

This is so unbelievably dumb https://t.co/qpNaaJyMzp — Blaiden Kirk (@blaiden) September 24, 2023

I love watching all my football teams: Purdue, the Lions and the Browns. There’s something new every week. https://t.co/stTli7OB8A — Matthew Staudt (@mstaudt1589) September 24, 2023

well they weren't lying when they said they'd use Elijah Moore in a variety of ways on offense https://t.co/Cg60cZkgUx — Nate Hand (@Heisenbald) September 24, 2023

Oh this is hilarious. If the NFL is scripted then the Browns got the comedy script https://t.co/njAFdKsZa9 — Ryan DiPentima (@Ryan_DiPentima) September 24, 2023

He think he Mariota pic.twitter.com/Qpa8GaQ9EA — Rinkachi Rikumei | Vagabond 258 l Gants 143 (@need_mo_mana) September 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire