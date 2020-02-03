Twitter has fun with FOX's new 2020 Super Bowl touchdown cartoons

Ali Thanawalla

FOX decided to roll out a new graphics package for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, and they might have gotten a bit carried away with the touchdown graphics.

When Patrick Mahomes scored a 1-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 7-3 lead over the 49ers late in the first quarter, FOX unveiled this.

One Twitter user even compared the graphics to those from the iconic Tecmo Bowl video game.

From our eyes, that doesn't even look like the 2018 NFL MVP.

Interestingly, when 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcczyk scored a touchdown to tie the game 10-10 in the second quarter, FOX didn't have a cartoon for him. They just went with a general 49ers logo.

We appreciate FOX trying something different, but they should probably just stick to photos of the players.

