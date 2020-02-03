Twitter has fun with FOX's new 2020 Super Bowl touchdown cartoons

FOX decided to roll out a new graphics package for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, and they might have gotten a bit carried away with the touchdown graphics.

When Patrick Mahomes scored a 1-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 7-3 lead over the 49ers late in the first quarter, FOX unveiled this.

Fox's new touchdown graphic seems a bit excessive pic.twitter.com/AdbXOAgUzA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2020

this touchdown graphic >>>>> pic.twitter.com/Ncw88UlSTR — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 3, 2020

what's with the friggin kindergarten watercolor doodle? ugh pic.twitter.com/qsufxIsPrT — traitorous, liquified organs (@Call_Me_CeeJay) February 3, 2020

One Twitter user even compared the graphics to those from the iconic Tecmo Bowl video game.

That looks like the old Tecmo Bowl touchdown graphic. pic.twitter.com/lfJ1qFjM09 — Tim Jenkins (@TimJenk78406162) February 3, 2020

From our eyes, that doesn't even look like the 2018 NFL MVP.

Interestingly, when 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcczyk scored a touchdown to tie the game 10-10 in the second quarter, FOX didn't have a cartoon for him. They just went with a general 49ers logo.

We appreciate FOX trying something different, but they should probably just stick to photos of the players.

