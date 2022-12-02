Twitter was full of angry reactions, following Patriots’ loss to Bills

Danny Jaillet
4 min read

The New England Patriots were defeated by the Buffalo Bills 24-10 on  Thursday night. Their playoff chances took a serious hit with the loss, while Buffalo continued to add to their win total in the AFC.

It was a game of frustration for the New England offense, as Mac Jones and the rest of the unit could not get anything going consistently.

Defensively, it was a rough night for the run defense, as the Bills compiled 132 rushing yards in the matchup. The running game supplemented Josh Allen’s performance through the air, as he threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a rough night all-around for the entire Patriots team. Given the possible playoff ramification for the loss, it was no surprise that fans were angered by the team’s performance.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

 

