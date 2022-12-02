Twitter was full of angry reactions, following Patriots’ loss to Bills

The New England Patriots were defeated by the Buffalo Bills 24-10 on Thursday night. Their playoff chances took a serious hit with the loss, while Buffalo continued to add to their win total in the AFC.

It was a game of frustration for the New England offense, as Mac Jones and the rest of the unit could not get anything going consistently.

Defensively, it was a rough night for the run defense, as the Bills compiled 132 rushing yards in the matchup. The running game supplemented Josh Allen’s performance through the air, as he threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a rough night all-around for the entire Patriots team. Given the possible playoff ramification for the loss, it was no surprise that fans were angered by the team’s performance.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Patriots forcing a punt for the first time after 24 drives against the Bills pic.twitter.com/K0zyj0HzLy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 2, 2022

*me looking at the New England Patriots* pic.twitter.com/FCufX3gRqi — Brian K. Myers (@fluffyman85) December 2, 2022

You know the season is different when the bills are more worried about losing to the JETS than the PATRIOTS 🤣🤣🤣 — Burn | It | All | Szn 🔥 ( 9-3 ) (@YoMomz6996) December 2, 2022

The NES game tecmo bowl had a distinction of the New England Patriots being the worst team on that console game they wore the red uniforms as you see on this video it seems like history is repeating itself — Calvin W Brown (@calbro84) December 2, 2022

The Bills execute in tight windows. They are polished. The Patriots look like diarrhea running plays. The Bills picked up cues and blew up plays. The Bills are better on every level from execution, to play selection, to finishing plays, coaching, everything……. — Thomas p Killay (@tobydoby1) December 2, 2022

.@ColinCowherd tries to process the state of the New England Patriots… pic.twitter.com/WUbwPrCGop — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 2, 2022

Patriots will be the new Jets as far as I see it, it's between the Dolphins and Bills for years to come gotta love smoking that Patriots pack — RTR🐘🔥 (@Gatorbait0715) December 2, 2022

The best news I wish I could hear right now would be Breaking news!

"This just in the New England Patriots have fired OC Matt Patricia for being a complete total incompetent idiot". #ForeverNE — Ryan M (@rm77262) December 2, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, WHAT HAPPPPPENDDDD?! — Bill Reese (@_billyreese) December 2, 2022

Is there a glitch in the matrix? How did the New England Patriots just play two Thursday night football games in a row? — Ben Leisen (@leisenator) December 2, 2022

The second I clock out tomorrow we are really gonna celebrate this win over the Patriots 😅 As always Go Bills!!! — Bills Bearded Villain (@Dterrazas760) December 2, 2022

Thank goodness for @Celtics and @NHLBruins to make Boston/New England sports fans like myself feel better from the bad @Patriots games. #BleedGreen #NHLBruins — Fritz (@fritzglc) December 2, 2022

you have displayed for the last 40 years. As a coach… but for the last several years you've also served as the General Manager of the New England Patriots. And while your eye for defensive talent is unquestioned. Your ability to assess offensive talent is, well, its offensive. — Randal Kennedy (@FF_Terminator) December 2, 2022

NEW ENGLAND UHHHH!!!

☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/MCGfdw4dhY — Waluigi10K (He/Him/Él) The Giants are 7-4 🤕 (@Waluigi10K) December 2, 2022

HEY NEW ENGLAND!!! pic.twitter.com/7emQwfAWV1 — Waluigi10K (He/Him/Él) The Giants are 7-4 🤕 (@Waluigi10K) December 2, 2022

The New England Patriots have gone downhill getting worse and worse by the week. — JUNIOR (@ACCORDINGtoJr) December 2, 2022

The entire #Patriots organizational success was solely Tom Brady — #Pats will never win again. Welcome to the rest of the league New England. You’re human now. — FOUR (@FLIGHTFOUR) December 2, 2022

I think it’s time for a complete overhaul in coaching for the Patriots. It’ll suck losing Belichick, but change is needed in New England even if it’s tough at the start. #BUFvsNE #TNF — Kev ☘️ (@T1ER_2) December 2, 2022

a statement on tonight’s bet on the new england patriotspic.twitter.com/OndcuzVFBF — Sam Richmond (@samrichmondBR) December 2, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WHAT HAAAAAAPEEEEENNNNNEDUHHHHH — NoShaveDave (@NoShaveDaveee) December 2, 2022

