Advertisement

Twitter freaks out over Tee Higgins’ unbelievable touchdown catch

Doug Farrar
·2 min read

With 39 seconds left in regulation of Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings, the Bengals were down 24-17 at the Vikings’ 21-yard line. Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning had already broken the Vikings’ three-game streak of not allowing a touchdown, and now, he was about to double down with receiver Tee Higgins.

Because receiver Tee Higgins made one of the most amazing catches you’ll ever see. First of all, Higgins just Mossed cornerback Akayleb Evans, and he then somehow came down with both feet inbounds as he got the ball beyond the pylon. Just ridiculous. Higgins’ body never broke the plane, but the ball did!

As you would expect, Twitter had a lot to say about it.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire