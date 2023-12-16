Twitter freaks out over Tee Higgins’ unbelievable touchdown catch

With 39 seconds left in regulation of Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings, the Bengals were down 24-17 at the Vikings’ 21-yard line. Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning had already broken the Vikings’ three-game streak of not allowing a touchdown, and now, he was about to double down with receiver Tee Higgins.

Because receiver Tee Higgins made one of the most amazing catches you’ll ever see. First of all, Higgins just Mossed cornerback Akayleb Evans, and he then somehow came down with both feet inbounds as he got the ball beyond the pylon. Just ridiculous. Higgins’ body never broke the plane, but the ball did!

As you would expect, Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Tee Higgins concentration and field awareness 🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aqe4z8DpPy — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) December 16, 2023

Tee Higgins on that unreal TD pic.twitter.com/7QpJ36NjjH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2023

Absolutely ridiculous catch and effort by Tee Higgins. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like that before. pic.twitter.com/D0M3IBD9Io — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) December 16, 2023

As the 1-seed playing an 8, I knew in my bones I was facing Tee Higgins before I ever checked the matchup. Never a doubt. — Andy Behrens (@andybehrens) December 16, 2023

Are you kidding me! We are tied with :39 left thanks to Tee Higgins effort. The only thing that ever got over the goal line was the ball. No part of his body ever got in. pic.twitter.com/SwY9oVSEdE — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 16, 2023

TEE HIGGINS ARE YOU KIDDING ME — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 16, 2023

That's one of the best WR plays of all time by Tee Higgins. Absolutely Mossed a guy, then reached back one-handed to break the plane of the GL for a game-tying TD! — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 16, 2023

Soon-to-be free-agent Tee Higgins made himself some money today. — #AskFFT (@daverichard) December 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire