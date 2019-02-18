Twitter freaks out over Mickelson's giant calf muscles

Golf Channel

Every now and then, a giant set of calves come along and light Golf Twitter on fire.

Who whould've thought that in 2019 those calves would belong to 48-year-old Phil Mickelson?

In response to the PGA Tour’s announcement Monday that players will now be allowed to wear shorts during practice and pro-am rounds, Mickelson tweeted a photo of himself in shorts jokingly taking credit for the move. But all anyone seemed to notice were his massive lower leg muscles.

Mickelson's Twitter mentions blew up in no time, with many of his followers - including several of his PGA Tour peers - pointing out that he clearly doesn't skip leg day.

But the best response came from his sister, Tina, who roasted Phil with a burn so good that the five-time major champ didn't have a comeback:

Done GIF from Bryancranston GIFs

