Twitter flames Colts after another embarrassing loss

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) once again found themselves on the losing end of an embarrassing defeat Sunday, this time falling 38-10 to the New York Giants (9-6-1).

It was complete and utter domination by a Giants team that hasn’t won a game this season by more than eight points. But the Giants are the ones going to the playoffs—thanks to the win—and the Colts continue to be out-coached and out-performed every week.

Twitter had a field day following this latest lost, which pushes the streak to six in a row:https://twitter.com/zkeefer/status/1609628775742074880

I've covered some bad teams in my years on this beat — teams that unexpectedly lost its starting quarterback before the season (2017, 2019). But this is the worst Colts team of all of them. What's happened in the last few weeks is straight embarrassing. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 1, 2023

#Colts OL would be in his face for doing this if it was a good locker room culture btw. Everything. Is. Broken. pic.twitter.com/MVzprjwapb — Colts Coverage (@Colts_Coverage) January 1, 2023

I'll say it again! The Colts were .500 in Week 7. They'd even beaten the Chiefs! They could've won the AFC South.

Then they benched their QB, fired their OC, fired their head coach, and hired a guy from TV to coach the team, and they're about to lose their 9th out of 10 games. https://t.co/CnbeFei49A — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2023

Can we get “I survived watching the 2022 Colts offense” t-shirts after the season please? — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) January 1, 2023

Idc how "bad" you think this 2023 QB draft class is, the Colts cannot keep playing the QB carousel game. If there ever was an all chips in motto, this is absolutely the time to use it! — Derek Larger (@derek_larger) January 2, 2023

1-8 The Colts record since Jim Irsay mandated that the team bench Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger — Mr. Happy Happy Positive about the Colts (@VeveJones007) January 1, 2023

The Giants are not a very talented team, but they play hard as hell and competes. Brian Daboll and his staff has found a way to get the most out of the talent he does have, The total opposite of what has happened in Indy… #CoachingMatters — The King Of Colts👑 (@ShaadMcGinnis) January 1, 2023

Jeff Saturday’s Colts have now been outscored 97-9 in 4th quarters since he took over. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 1, 2023

Colts have easily been the worst team in football since week 12. Like it’s not even a competition — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 1, 2023

Can’t wait to hear Ballard preach about how great of a culture the #Colts have at his end of the year presser. Hopefully he’ll get called out on that one… — Colts Coverage (@Colts_Coverage) January 1, 2023

This is this franchise's lowest point in decades — probably in Jim Irsay's entire run as owner — and this time, they can't use an injured QB as an excuse. Every inch of this operation needs to be evaluated, studied and scrutinized, starting at the top:https://t.co/M4sysdjOMI — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 2, 2023

When Ballard and the Colts inevitably trade out of the top 5 and sign Derek Carr: pic.twitter.com/yUW89wHMMQ — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) December 28, 2022

