Twitter explodes after Steelers re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allison Koehler
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a move nobody saw coming, the Steelers re-signed their star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday. He’ll be in Pittsburgh another year (at least) and will hit the free-agent market in 2022.

Twitter (Smith-Schuster’s third favorite social media platform after Instagram and TikTok) went crazy when the news came down — it nearly broke the internet.

Even Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey got in on it.

Recommended Stories