Twitter explodes after Steelers re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

In a move nobody saw coming, the Steelers re-signed their star receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday. He’ll be in Pittsburgh another year (at least) and will hit the free-agent market in 2022.

Twitter (Smith-Schuster’s third favorite social media platform after Instagram and TikTok) went crazy when the news came down — it nearly broke the internet.

I’m still stunned that JuJu Smith-Schuster passed on more money to play with the best QB in the league and the Chiefs, to play with a Walmart Yukon Cornelius pic.twitter.com/D04jetI0QW — Dan Orlovsky’s Burner (@OrlovskyBurner) March 20, 2021

Regardless of how you feel about Juju Smith-Schuster, now that he’s signed, you should want him to do well if you’re a #Steelers fan. Remember, a team is only as strong as its weakest link. #NFL #Pittsburgh — 💭 ᴛʜɪs ᴀɪɴ’ᴛ ɴᴏ ғᴏᴏʟɪɴ’ ᴀʀᴏᴜɴᴅ! 🤘😷 (@JoeSteelerFan) March 20, 2021

Juju Smith-Schuster back to the Steelers for one year and 8M. None of that sentence makes sense. But it happened. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) March 20, 2021

I think today showed Juju Smith-Schuster wants to retire a steeler an he will #herewego — Steelers n6tion 🐧 (@steelers_n6tion) March 20, 2021

Even Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey got in on it.

My bad bro 🤣 had your teammates and coaches calling throughout. I appreciate you guys. Respect you and the org a lot. Best of luck this offseason and see you this yr ✊🏾 https://t.co/t4qiFEqD6i — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

Imagine receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster choosing to play with broken down Big Ben over your franchise QB lmao — David Sisneros NFL (@ImDavidSisneros) March 20, 2021

You want guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster on your team. Few WRs in this modern era play with the physicality he has in his career.

(Swipe) — steelersonly (@steelersonly7) March 20, 2021