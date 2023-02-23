Twitter explodes in shock to Matt Patricia interviewing with Broncos

Matt Patricia isn’t going quietly into that good night.

News of the former New England Patriots offensive play-caller interviewing for the Denver Broncos’ vacant defensive coordinator position on Wednesday left NFL fans stunned,

And for good reason.

There was a belief that Patricia would revert back to an assistant role with the Patriots if he decided to return for another season. However, FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna did mention Patricia seeking a defensive coordinator position as a possibility during an appearance on the Patriots Wire Podcast back in early February.

The Broncos are slated to play against the Patriots in the 2023 season, which could set the stage for a showdown between Patricia and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Of course, Patricia still has to beat out some high-profile candidates for the job, including Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph.

Here’s what Twitter was saying about the interview.

Just woke up to Matt Patricia news. Please no. — Nick ✊ (@MileHigh_Nick) February 23, 2023

Matt Patricia interviewed for the Broncos defensive coordinator role today. pic.twitter.com/H3TsNnamm1 — Savage (@SavageSports_) February 23, 2023

Matt Patricia when Bill belichick learns he's been scouted by the Broncos pic.twitter.com/XqDBFzQ7UI — Pink Deadpool (@AfroShiro) February 23, 2023

Matt Patricia would be a disaster. I honestly can’t even believe he was interviewed. https://t.co/Afvy6tokgs — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) February 23, 2023

MATT PATRICIA IS OUT OF FOXBOROUGH LFG pic.twitter.com/FP8FUYvRfk — Mad Max💫 #HumbledAndBlessed🇯🇲 (@PinstripeSZN99) February 23, 2023

last 6 years for Matt Patricia: #28 offense in 2022 (NE)

<advisory role in 2021 (NE)>

#32 defense in 2020 (DET)

#29 defense in 2019 (DET)

#23 defense in 2018 (DET)

#27 defense in 2017 (NE) not one thing "intriguing" about this candidate https://t.co/sGuZ5xlBNs — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 23, 2023

MATT PATRICIA IS NO LONGER A PART OF MY FRANCHISE 😭pic.twitter.com/uoIwsbbzmR https://t.co/sXj1PIuaKm — 𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 💔 (@gabe_blessed) February 23, 2023

Mac Jones resurrecting his career next year without Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/iALoqR8Je2 — 𝓖𝓪𝓫𝓮 💔 (@gabe_blessed) February 23, 2023

Lions EPA/play allowed with HC Matt Patricia: 2018: .040 (28th)

2019: .062 (27th)

2020: .160 (32nd) Former players that have ever had a nice thing to say about him: 0 (32nd) https://t.co/nfL1FQtNcP — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) February 22, 2023

Bringing in Matt Patricia to scare everyone just so fans have a sigh of relief when the true hire is the return Vance Joseph is a brilliant chess move. — Jon Cooper (@joncooper23) February 23, 2023

Matt Patricia has gotta have a lucky rabbits foot or something for the amount of chances he gets despite never having coached a top 10 defense — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) February 23, 2023

Get Matt Patricia out of Denver IMMEDIATELY and never let him come back !!!!! — ☘️Cs☘️ (@larryberry33) February 23, 2023

You ain’t winning the AFC West with Matt Patricia Don’t need sources to know that. Here we go again! https://t.co/WLxAOFQDsi — ITS BRETT VEACH SZN! (@II_AM_ENRG) February 22, 2023

Matt Patricia is a really great coach. Denver would be lucky to have him. https://t.co/WJlZ0gXIQ7 — WDW Vacationer (@WDWVacationer) February 23, 2023

Besides producing a top defense for most of his time with the patriots…Another reason why I wouldn't hate the idea of Matt Patricia being our DC is he can provide more Intel on the Raiders offense. Patricia and McDaniels spent years together in New England. — GimmeThatSimilacBitch (@BroncoFanatic97) February 23, 2023

Rex Ryan and Matt Patricia among the top candidates?? I’m concerned for Denver. — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) February 22, 2023

I wouldn’t hire Matt Patricia to run a lemonade stand. https://t.co/zR8vfgoPOb — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) February 22, 2023

the broncos have spoken to rex Ryan and Matt Patricia for their DC vacancy. Sean Payton may not be the answer either 😂😂 — Ben Hurley-Karman (@benhurleykarman) February 23, 2023

As an honest lifelong Broncos fan i would love for Matt Patricia to get hired. https://t.co/TvEUGSfXw1 — ⚡Austin Howard ⚡ (@Austin__NFL) February 23, 2023

