Twitter explodes in shock to Matt Patricia interviewing with Broncos

Jordy McElroy
Matt Patricia isn’t going quietly into that good night.

News of the former New England Patriots offensive play-caller interviewing for the Denver Broncos’ vacant defensive coordinator position on Wednesday left NFL fans stunned,

And for good reason.

There was a belief that Patricia would revert back to an assistant role with the Patriots if he decided to return for another season. However, FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna did mention Patricia seeking a defensive coordinator position as a possibility during an appearance on the Patriots Wire Podcast back in early February.

The Broncos are slated to play against the Patriots in the 2023 season, which could set the stage for a showdown between Patricia and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Of course, Patricia still has to beat out some high-profile candidates for the job, including Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph.

Here’s what Twitter was saying about the interview.

